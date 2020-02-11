Former Derby midfielder George Thorne plays for free at Oxford United | Soccer news





George Thorne was considered one of the brightest prospects in the EFL during his time in Derby

Former Derby midfielder George Thorne is playing for free at Oxford United in an attempt to revive his career.

Thorne has not started a league game since March 2018 after injuries and a change of manager saw him fall out of favor in the Championship club.

He was loaned to Oxford in the first half of the season, but dislocated his shoulder 23 minutes after his first opening for the club in his 4-0 victory at the Carabao Cup over West Ham in September.

Thorne was lost three months after dislocating his shoulder in only his third appearance for Oxford in September.

Thorne is so desperate to prove himself again, that he agreed to return to the club and play for free until the end of the season after agreeing to an agreement on the rest of his Derby contract.

Thorne told Sky Sports News: "It was key for me to start enjoying football again. In recent years, because I hadn't been playing football and other things were happening, I wasn't enjoying working in Derby and enjoying myself. I was entering and training with the children.

"The hardest thing is not being injured and still not being able to play. The most important thing for me was to come somewhere with someone I trust, someone who trusts me, would give me the opportunity to demonstrate my ability and my physical condition."

Thorne is now fully fit after suffering two serious knee injuries

That person was Karl Robinson. The Oxford manager shares the same agent as Thorne and the couple had met several times during the holiday years. So, when he was given the opportunity to take him to his League One promotional hunters without affecting the club's budget, it was obvious.

Robinson said: "He was one of the best players in the Championship at one stage. He was running games on his own, his passing weight, his vision."

"He is one of the nicest young men you have ever met and has been through a lot. I remember talking to him when he threw his shoulder and was almost crying, the conversation we had said & # 39; gaffer I've had enough, I can't deal anymore Mentally with this, my body can't deal with that & # 39 ;, it was a very difficult conversation for us.

"He is an incredible character and, by the way, he is an exceptional footballer and we are very lucky to have him."

Thorne joined West Brom's Derby in 2014

Described by Derby head coach Steve McClaren as a "young player with great potential," Thorne was even the team captain during the year they arrived at Wembley Stadium in the play-off final in 2013.

After Derby was defeated by QPR, Thorne suffered the first of two serious knee injuries the following season.

Although he performed regularly for Gary Rowett, he had trouble returning to the team during the regimes of Frank Lampard and Philip Cocu.

A loan period in Luton last season threw only three substitute appearances. So it is not surprising that the player who represented England at the youth level is willing to recover lost time

"I just want to find love again, play, I'm a free agent in the summer and just turned 27, so I still see myself having another six or seven years (playing)."

With nine games in February alone, Thorne is likely to get his wish in the coming months at Oxford.