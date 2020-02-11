For Rockies, 94 wins are not realistic, but how can they be competitive?

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – Rockies manager Bud Black is almost always optimistic. On the opening day of spring training, its sunny disposition is almost blinding.

So I was not surprised by his response on Tuesday when I asked him about the recent prediction by owner Dick Monfort that the Rockies will rise from the ashes of the 91-loss season last year and win a 94-game franchise record.

"It's not that great!" Black exclaimed. “I love that optimism. Is awesome!"

It is also incredibly unrealistic.

Consider that the biggest jump of victory that the Rockies have made from one season to the next was in 2009 when they won 92 games after winning only 74 victories in 2008.

Monfort's point was that the 2007 World Series team and the 2009 playoff club were the real deal. The 2008 squad, interspersed in the middle, was the aberration.

"Most of the people I talk to who were on those teams say the team & # 39; 09 was our best team," he said.

But here's the problem. In 2009, the Rockies added outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and pitchers Jason Marquis, Huston Street, Jason Hammel and Matt Belisle. In addition, they fired manager Clint Hurdle in May and promoted banking coach Jim Tracy. In other words, there was a great shake.

The 2020 Rockies are essentially the 2019 club, except that third star baseman, Nolan Arenado, is not happy.

General manager Jeff Bridich identified a number of things that will have to happen for Colorado to reverse his fortune. Topping the list, of course, is a greatly improved pitching. The cumulative effectiveness of the Rockies last season was 5.56, the third highest in franchise history and the worst since the 1999 team registered a 6.01 effectiveness.

"It's about (some) some of the boys, outside the rotation and in the bullpen, just being themselves, and believing in themselves, believing in others and things that have really done well in the past," he said. Bridich. "Offensively, we must be as consistent as possible and use the offensive weapons we have in this team as best we can."

In order for the Rockies to smell the postseason, let alone win 94 games or compete with the Dodgers for the West National League title, a long list of things must go well. Here is a brief list of some of the most important keys:

– Left-handed starter Kyle Freeland must dismiss the misery of 2019 and conjure up his excellent 2018 season, when he was 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA to finish fourth in the National League Cy Young Award vote. It does not have to be that Good again, but it must be reliable.

"Kyle is prepared to recover, but I'm not going to put any numbers," Black said. "It feels great. He is in a good mood. I am a believer in Kyle Freeland. If he stays healthy and makes 33 starts, it will be very different from what we saw last year. "

– In addition to the resurgence of Freeland, another incumbent, whether Antonio Senzatela, Peter Lambert, Jeff Hoffman or Chi Chi Gonzalez, must make a great leap forward.

– The bullpen must make a 180 degree turn, especially veteran closer Wade Davis, who Black projects will regain his closest role. Colorado relievers had a 5.14 ERA last season, the sixth highest in franchise history, and their 28 saves were tied for the third lowest amount.

– The Rockies left 41-40 on the road in 2017 and set a franchise record with 44 road wins in 2018. Last year, they finished 28-53 away from Coors Field, the same road record as the team. 1993 expansion. Last year, the Rockies hit .230 on the road, the sixth lowest in franchise history. The team cannot be roadkill again.

– The Rockies must stay healthy. The injuries were not the main cause of the 2019 crisis, but they exacerbated the fall. The five rotations on the opening day of Colorado spent most of September on the disabled list. In total, Rockies players entered the disabled list 25 times, most since 2016. Without much depth of quality, the Rockies cannot afford to lose players.