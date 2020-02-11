First same-sex couple marries Northern Ireland Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards

The first same-sex couple in Northern Ireland to get married today has walked down the hall.

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, were married on Tuesday in Antrim County after a change in the law last month.

The couple decided to get married on their sixth anniversary and originally planned to have a civil society, having secured the date before Westminster parliamentarians backed the new legislation last year.

But when it became clear that the first marriages could take place in Northern Ireland this week, they changed their ceremony to a wedding.

Robyn Peoples, 26, (left) and Sharni Edwards, 27, (right) were married in Antrim County on Tuesday after a change in the law.

Women are the first same-sex couple to legally marry in Northern Ireland after a change in the law. They are photographed today during their ceremony at the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus

After a long and outstanding reform campaign, same-sex marriage in the Six Counties was finally legalized by parliamentarians who intervened to act during the impasse of sharing power in Stormont in July.

They were legalized in England, Scotland and Wales in 2014, but Northern Ireland refused to follow suit.

The power sharing assembly voted in favor for the first time on November 15, but the motion was blocked by the DUP that used a & # 39; Concern Request & # 39; To prevent it from happening.

The law officially changed on January 13, but couples must register their weddings at least 28 days before, so the first weddings could only take place this week.

Before the ceremony, Ms. Peoples, a Belfast care worker, said the couple was sending a message to the world that "we are the same."

"Our love is personal, but the law that said we couldn't get married was political," he said.

The couple (pictured today) decided to get married on their sixth anniversary and originally planned to obtain a civil society, as they had secured the date before Westminster parliamentarians backed the new legislation

& # 39; We are delighted that with our wedding, we can now say that those days are over.

& # 39; While this campaign ends with Sharni and I saying & # 39; yes & # 39 ;, started with people saying & # 39; Not to inequality. By joining, we have made history.

Edwards, a waitress from Brighton who didn't even know the law was different in Northern Ireland until she moved to Belfast from England, added: "We are honored that our wedding is a historic moment for equal rights in Ireland's North,quot;. We did not set out to make history, we just fell in love.

& # 39; We are very grateful to the thousands of people who marched for our freedoms, with the Equality of Love campaign that led the way and with the politicians who voted to change the law.

& # 39; Without you, our wedding would not have been possible. We will be forever grateful.

Robyn Peoples (left) and his wife Sharni Edwards (right) are photographed raising a glass at their wedding today

The couple got married in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, Northern Ireland today

While the wedding took place in Antrim County in Westminster, activists were preparing for a celebration reception to thank parliamentarians who acted on the issue.

Sara Canning, a partner of murdered author Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by dissident Republicans in Londonderry last April, will attend the event organized by Amnesty International and the Love Equality campaign.

The couple visited a monument to her painted in Derry earlier this week.

His partner said: & # 39; What a wonderful moment in our history.

& # 39; This really means a lot and has brought me some much needed light in what has been a dark year.

Before the ceremony, Ms. Peoples (left), a Belfast care worker, said the couple was sending a message to the world that "we are the same."

Everything smiles: the couple celebrated with family and friends after same-sex marriage was legalized in Northern Ireland last month.

& # 39; I know Lyra would have been so happy to see this day. She was a great defender of equal marriage and we both participated in the marches organized by the Love Equality campaign.

& # 39; Of course, this historical moment is a bit bittersweet. It had also been our dream.

& # 39; Lyra and I should have been a committed couple now, planning our own wedding day.

& # 39; But I am very happy for Robyn and Sharni, the first couples to marry under the new law.

"We have been in contact in recent days and I am delighted by them and by all the other couples that will follow."