Firmly in the way to win now, the Pittsburgh Penguins play big against Jason Zucker

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

That seems to be the motto of Jim Rutherford, the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, when it comes to the search for Jason Zucker. Rutherford has been watching the 28-year-old left wing for a while, and after a failed attempt to acquire Zucker last summer, the Penguins can finally say they have their man.

On Monday night, Pittsburgh announced that it had exchanged for Zucker, sending a large package to the Minnesota Wild in return. The Wild received Alex Galchenyuk, Alex Galchenyuk and a 2020 first-round conditional selection in the agreement, which further solidifies the attitude of winning the Penguins now.

A team of two 32-year-old people (Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang) and a 33-year-old (Evgeni Malkin) don't have exactly the option to build slowly, especially since the Penguins seem true contenders at this time.

Zucker should help with that cause.

"Jason Zucker is one of the six best strikers we think will fit perfectly in our group," Rutherford said in a statement. "He is a proven scorer, and with three more years in his current contract, he has the potential to have an impact for us to move forward."

Whether the newest Penguin is in the line of Crosby or Malkin & # 39; s, the presence of Zucker will be an improvement. The speedy numbers with a mediocre Minnesota team are pretty decent, accumulating 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 45 games this season. According to Corsica Hockey, Zucker is the 41st best left wing of the NHL in 2019-20, which is a great update to the other LW of the Penguins.

Of course, getting a player like Zucker has a cost, and the Penguins paid a big one. Galchenyuk is having a bad year but is still only 25 years old and can easily change it in a new environment, while Addison is seen as a talented defensive prospect. And then there is the first round in the next draft, which could become another blue chipper.

Good deal from Minnesota, but Pittsburgh was endowed with Marino and Pettersson, who aren't much older than Addison. Addison is an excellent quarterback for power play and record runner, although a bit tough on the defensive side. It is not big or physical. It was a late second round in 2018 https://t.co/fTcnukxyv6 – Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) February 11, 2020

Wow. The penguins gave a LOT for Zucker. Addison is a really solid blue line prospect, Galchenyuk can score points and (in all likelihood) a first-round pick in a stacked draft. It will be interesting to see how all this is shaken, but give credit to Wild Guer's Bill Guerin in this case. – Jackie Spiegel (@ jackiespiegel93) February 11, 2020

Given the different objectives of the two clubs involved, with the wild reconstruction and the penguins seeking to take another race in the Stanley Cup, it seems that Monday's agreement could be one of the rare that works for both parties. But the penguins who would have acquired Zucker in the summer if Phil Kessel hadn't banned a transfer to Minnesota (only to be eventually delivered to Arizona by Galchenyuk), you will discover very soon if it was worth your search for a month.