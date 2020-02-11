Ferrari presents the F1 2020 car with a dramatic style at the launch of the SF1000







Ferrari has launched the car that they hope will finally bring Formula 1 world titles to Italy.

%MINIFYHTML9714fe178977ac408cc2a58d2251f1ff11% %MINIFYHTML9714fe178977ac408cc2a58d2251f1ff12%

In a grand and dramatic revelation of his car at the 1,000-seat Romolo Valli theater at Reggio Emilia, a theatrical show that featured a classical concert orchestra with DJs and several dance routines, the new SF1000 became the first challenger of 2020 to be presented. the meat.

Ferrari will celebrate its 1000th Grand Prix during this season.

"We are all very aware of the enormous responsibilities that fall on our shoulders and clearly we are very focused on the ultimate goal, which is victory. I think we have the talent and determination to fulfill those ambitions," said executive director Louis Camilleri.

"With the responsibility comes a lot of pressure and we see that pressure in a positive way because it has the effect of uniting us and also of inspiring us to do it better and better."

"I can assure you that we are more demanding with ourselves than any other person."

Ferrari has finished second behind Mercedes in each of the last three seasons, but the challenges of the 2017-2018 title were not followed with a similarly strong campaign last year with the team achieving only three wins against 15 of their rivals. .

Mattia Binotto begins his second season in charge and has insisted that they have the staff to end the unprecedented success of the Mercedes championship, which has now surpassed Ferrari of its own golden age of Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s.

The last of Ferrari won a world title, the Constructors' Championship, in 2008, while Kimi Raikkonen was his last world champion in 2007.

Vettel vs Leclerc – Part II

Beginning their second season as teammates, Vettel and Leclerc are in different positions for this time last year.

Leclerc, who is 10 years younger than the four-time Vettel champion, enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Maranello and finished 2019 as the Ferrari driver with more poles, wins and points. The results of the 22 year old player were rewarded during the winter with a new contract extended until the end of 2024.

Without a contract this December, it is Vettel, the 2010-13 champion, who begins the campaign with an uncertain future and potentially at a crossroads in his illustrious career.

Vettel and Leclerc's fight for track supremacy produced several critical points on the track last year, including a collision in the penultimate race in Brazil, but Sky F1's Jenson Button believes that year two will be more fruitful for Ferrari collectively .

"When there is a young weapon in his team, we meet him with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton when they were teammates at McLaren, it hurts the experienced pilot a bit," Button said this week.

"But once you get over that and look at it as an equal, it's very different and I think they will work well together. I hope they do, because it's important for the championship."

F1 releases and tests CAR LAUNCHES February 6th Haas Online February 11th Ferrari * Reggio Emilia, Italy February 12 Red Bull Online February 12 Renault Paris France February 13th McLaren * Woking, United Kingdom February 14th Mercedes Silverstone, United Kingdom February 14th AlphaTauri Salzburg, Austria February 17th Williams Online February 17th Racing point Mondsee, Austria February 19th Alfa Romeo Barcelona, ​​Spain * *live streams in Sky Sports F1 WINTER TESTS February 19-21 Try one Barcelona, ​​Spain February 26-28 Try two Barcelona, ​​Spain

Where do you need to improve Ferrari?

The winners of a record 16 titles of builders seemed ready to ride a fierce challenge for the crowns of Mercedes last year after impressing in the winter tests, but the Barcelona timesheets quickly demonstrated a false dawn once it began the season.

Struggling to find a balance that beat Mercedes between straight and cornering performance, Ferrari did not win a race until the 13th round of the season and, although they enjoyed a stronger second half of the year, the performances pole-winning qualifiers often did not replicate in the races

Therefore, Ferrari has promised to address its aerodynamic weaknesses in this year's design.

More to follow …

Join the debate! If you are reading this on the Sky Sports website, comment below to join the debate. But please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comments, simply click on the down arrow next to the offensive comment and click on & # 39; Report & # 39 ;.

All tests, all live, in Sky Sports F1

Every minute of the Formula 1 preseason tests will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 for the first time.

Beginning with the successful collaboration between Sky Sports and Formula 1 in 2019, live coverage is expanding to cover both weeks of testing from Barcelona and will feature the eight hours of track running every day in the Circuit de Catalunya from February 19th.

The action of the day will be followed by the essential review program: The story so far – Presenting interviews, guests and analysis of the Sky F1 team as we move towards what promises to be an exciting F1 2020.

Test One takes place from Wednesday, February 19 to Friday, February 21, and Test Two will be held a week later, from February 26 to 28. The sessions are from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and then 1 p.m. at 5 p.m. UK time. The Story So Far will air for an hour starting at 5 p.m.

All live programming will also be available to subscribers in the Sky Sports app.