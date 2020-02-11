Federal quarantine ends for first evacuees from China amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The 14-day federal quarantine ended on Tuesday for nearly 200 people who were evacuated from the coronavirus zone in China and taken to the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.

None of the 195 people who were on the first evacuation flight outside of China tested positive for the virus, although there were a couple of scares that involved children who were part of the group.

%MINIFYHTML3dcf53dee5d843e1ebed48ec44bed45013% %MINIFYHTML3dcf53dee5d843e1ebed48ec44bed45014%

"People who have not developed symptoms will have successfully completed their quarantine and will be free to leave the base," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, a public health officer for Riverside County. “To date, no one has tested positive for a new coronavirus among 195 in quarantine. Two individuals with symptoms were examined again and were also negative, and since then they recovered. "

%MINIFYHTML3dcf53dee5d843e1ebed48ec44bed45015% %MINIFYHTML3dcf53dee5d843e1ebed48ec44bed45016%

Professional athlete Jarred Evans, who was among the 195 evacuees, said the first thing he plans to do is go home to New York and give his mother a big hug because she was worried about him. But he also says that being released from quarantine is bittersweet.

"All my friends are back in Wuhan, and it's not getting better right now," he said. "It hurts to say that I can go home with my family and be in a safe situation, while those at home in Wuhan are still dealing with this virus."

Some of the 195 guests throw their facial masks in celebration as they prepare to leave the March Air Reserve Base. #rivconow #ruhealth #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/vrMIZTa1ez – Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 11, 2020

The number of people who died of coronavirus exceeded one thousand worldwide, and health authorities confirmed the 13th case of the United States. UU. In San Diego County, which is also the seventh case in California. The person is reportedly a resident of San Diego County who was on one of the recently evacuated flights from China and was taken to the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, where they were placed in a 14-day federal quarantine.