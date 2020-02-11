February 2020 Celebrity Book Club Selections

Jenna Bush Hager selected this debut novel for her choice Read with Jenna in February 2020. "This is this young woman, Adunni, whose voice, from the moment she is born, is strong, strong and clear, but because of where she was born and the circumstances of her life, she still doesn't know how to use it, "Jenna says, and adds:" Some of the things we take for granted. She is not educated, she is not allowed to learn. Although it is the fictional story of a girl in Nigeria, it really is the story of so many others. "

