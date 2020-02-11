Fans defend Koffee amid criticism for his androgynous style

WENN / Instar

The St. Catherine native, who was born as Mikayla Simpson, also talks about her unconventional outfit choice while attending the 2020 Grammy Awards that took place on January 26.

Singer Koffee She is known for her androgynous way of dressing that has become her characteristic style. The Jamaican star already addressed the issue in a recent interview with Star, and fans quickly assured him that he is allowed to dress as he likes.

In the story, Koffe revealed that he never felt apprehensive about what people think of his personal style. However, he admitted that he is aware that he "does not meet certain standards and expectations."

The St. Catherine native also spoke about her choice of unconventional attire while attending the 2020 Grammy Awards that took place on January 26. Born Mikayla Simpson, Koffee arrived at the awards ceremony in a black and white Thom Browne three-piece suit. that she combined with matching shoes.

"If people didn't like the look, it simply means they wouldn't use it if they were the Grammys invited, so that's good for them. I don't have a word to say to critics, I never want to hit them," he said. The 19 year old to the media. "I am a person who dresses to be comfortable; I did not allow the name of the Grammy Awards and I will not allow the title to prevent me from doing so."

Fans quickly showed their support on social networks. "Nuff to demise this and false that only for entertainment purposes and to adapt to the image and dem still can not get a success … she is herself and reach higher heights," said a fan. Echoing the sentiment, another added: "Damn it! If a woman wears a short dress or shows cleavage, they're all angry! Koffee chooses to cover herself and they're still angry!"

"They just want to criticize. Her outfit is what I thought she would wear. She's being herself and she won, so respect her name and don't worry … I'm happy she doesn't have to be naked to get grades. Big time yourself! "another wrote. Someone else defended the singer: "What do you want me to do? Walking naked like the rest of a female artist? Baby, there's nothing wrong with your dress … just keep making good music and never change."