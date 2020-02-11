Exclusive: Check out these cool images of Taapsee Pannu & # 39; s Thappad



Taapsee Pannu is an actress who has proven herself and again by giving notable performances in films like Pink, Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh and more. The actress is now ready to impress everyone with her upcoming movie Thappad. The film also stars Pavail Gulati and revolves around the life of Taapsee, who plays the character of a housewife who does not mind putting herself in second place behind her husband. Pavail plays a super ambitious man who wants to climb the corporate ladder.

