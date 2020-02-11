Everyone wants the other person to fail in this industry. -Nikkhil Advani



Director of films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Batla House and Satyameva Jayate, Nikkhil Advani is a person who has the art of attracting the public with his work. The cum producer director recently met Filmfare for a candid conversation and talked about everything from his trip in B-town to how he dealt with the ups and downs in the industry.

Nikkhil was also questioned about what the industry had taught him, to which he said: "Unfortunately, everyone just wants the other person to fail in this industry. There is a sense of competition. People speak behind their backs, I am sure that it happens in other professions too. It's human nature. However, it's the best place to be, since they also celebrate together. " On the work front, Nikkhil is waiting for the launch of the next Indoo Ki Jawani production starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.