Every time Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's family beat us

When it comes to Dwyane Wade Y Gabrielle UnionFamily, all they do is win!
Although the famous duo is the definition of #CoupleGoals, it is his whole family that deserves celebration and praise for his close bond and strong mutual love.
A perfect example was when Dwyane appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres show today. During your interview with Ellen Degeneres, the retired NBA superstar talked about her daughter Zaya's decision to date as a transgender.
"I looked at her and said: & # 39; You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice & # 39;" Dwyane shared. "Right now, it is through us because it is 12 years old, but it will eventually be through it."
He continued: "Now it is our job to go out and get information, to reach all the relationships we have. My wife approached everyone in the cast of Attitude. We're just trying to find as much information as possible to make sure we give our child the best chance of being his best. "
It is only one of the many times that Dwyane and his family impressed us with their honesty, sincerity, loyalty and mutual love. See more examples in our gallery below.
The children come first
"First, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old son has much more than me." Dwyane Wade shared in the All the smoke podcast "You can learn something from your children. In my house, man, that's what we talk about. We talk about making sure our children are seen by each of us, my wife and I. We talk about making sure that our children understand the power in your voice. "
Ultimate Defenders
After Gabrielle Union was fired from America has talent, Dwyane had his wife's back. "& # 39; Men lie, women lie, numbers don't & # 39;", he shared on Twitter after the news. "Over the past year, many people have approached saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they started watching #AGT or that they love their insight and sincerity in the program."
Party planners
When it was time for Gabrielle to have a birthday party, Dwyane had no trouble planning an epic 90s themed party.
#WadeWorldTour
I want to escape? The couple has been known for their amazing vacations that are often documented on Instagram. Work hard and play harder!
Red Carpet Pro
While attending the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Sports Awards, the couple's daughter, Kaavia, made her debut at the awards show. Spoiler alert: she was a total professional.
Applause
After celebrating Thanksgiving as a family, Dwyane turned to Twitter to criticize Internet trolls who had some not-so-nice comments. "I have seen some hate after thanksgiving on social media about my family photo," he shared online. "Stupidity is part of this world we live in, so I understand it. But here is the thing: I have been chosen to lead my family not to all of you. So we will continue to be ourselves and support ourselves with pride, love & a smile!"
Best dressed
When it was time to celebrate Halloween 2019, Gabrielle and Dwyane knew exactly the appearance of performing with their baby.
Round 2
But wait, there's more! The proud parents also became another subject with their daughter Zaya.
Paying it forward
Despite their busy schedules, Gabrielle and Dwyane always like to give back. One of the causes they support is their close friend Holly Robinson Peetecharity events of the HollyRod Foundation. DesignCare 2019 included a performance by Gabrielle & # 39; s AGT golden buzzer Kodi Lee.
Dynamic duo
The couple you saw fabulously together stays together! Who can forget your 2019 Met Gala look in New York City?
