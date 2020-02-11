Every time Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's family beat us

When it comes to Dwyane Wade Y Gabrielle UnionFamily, all they do is win!

Although the famous duo is the definition of #CoupleGoals, it is his whole family that deserves celebration and praise for his close bond and strong mutual love.

A perfect example was when Dwyane appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres show today. During your interview with Ellen Degeneres, the retired NBA superstar talked about her daughter Zaya's decision to date as a transgender.

"I looked at her and said: & # 39; You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice & # 39;" Dwyane shared. "Right now, it is through us because it is 12 years old, but it will eventually be through it."

He continued: "Now it is our job to go out and get information, to reach all the relationships we have. My wife approached everyone in the cast of Attitude. We're just trying to find as much information as possible to make sure we give our child the best chance of being his best. "