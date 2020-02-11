Erica Mena shares the most emotional video you'll see today: her first dance and Safaree to celebrate her baby

Erica Mena made her fans cry again with an emotional video she chose to share on social networks and YouTube. Watch his subtitle and video below.

‘Samuels girl's first dance 💕 LINK IN BIO 💕 My husband arrived just in time for our labor. And it made it the most amazing experience. LINK IN BIO look how it helped me deal with these labor pains. @shescrazyimnot ", Erica subtitled its publication.

Fans were extremely excited in the comments, and by watching the video, you will fully understand why.

Someone commented, "I don't know why, but seeing him worry enough to cover your shoulder shows how much he loves you and respects you. You have a good girl."

A follower said: "It's a nice video that God bless your new package (protected by email). It's beautiful when two people in love bring a beautiful baby to this world." All the jokes aside that the video in the background is wild. You are very cute. "

Another emotional person said: "I cried seeing this several times, love is so beautiful."

Someone else posted this: we Aweee Erica that song is beautiful Safaree omg I was crying … Erica had me all excited wow! You stay together, grow old and have dozens of children … please, you deserve all the happiness, don't let anyone stand between you. "

One person said: ‘This was so beautiful. Having dad there just being present while mom is going through one of the most difficult things a woman could experience, God bless you all. "

Another commentator also talked about the couple and said: ‘This is true, pure and true love in the way God has wanted it. Any woman who is going through this type of pain definitely needs her husband to help her through. I couldn't imagine going through what I went through without a loving husband by my side. God bless them, their union and their family. "

Ad

Congratulations, Erica and Safaree, for your baby and continue to love each other!



Post views:

0 0