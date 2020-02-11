Enrique Pieretto: Argentina's international support to join Exeter's Glasgow Warriors | Rugby Union News





Enrique Pieretto has been limited 24 times by Argentina

The Glasgow Warriors agreed to sign Argentine international support Enrique Pieretto of Exeter Chiefs for next season.

The 25-year-old will move to Scotstoun this summer with a two-year contract, subject to visa and medical checks.

Pieretto, who was part of the Pumas Word Cup team last year, has previous experience playing in Scotstoun, having started Exeter in his 31-31 draw with the Warriors in the Heineken Champions Cup last month .

The tighthead joined the Gallagher Premier League team in November, having played for the Barbarians against Fiji in Twickenham.

It becomes the second new signing of Wilson, after the news that Richie Gray has already agreed to join the club again this summer of the Top 14 Toulouse champion.

Pieretto said: "Glasgow Warriors is a great club with great players and I chose to join to improve and grow as a player.

"I can learn a lot from coaches and players. It is a good opportunity for me and I am extremely grateful for that."

"I talked to Danny (Wilson) and he told me about his plans for the future. I'm excited about his vision and I'm eager to play for him and the other coaches."

"It's a quick pitch in Scotstoun and the fans are very loud. I enjoyed playing there last month with Exeter Chiefs."

"I will give everything to the club and supporters when I join next season."

Wilson added: "Enrique has 24 games with Argentina and we have been impressed with his performances for Exeter Chiefs, including the recent game against Glasgow.

"It's an abrasive and aggressive scrummage and it's great news that he decided to join us next season."