Eminem reveals the reason he kept the first Oscar performance secret

During an interview with Variety, the Detroit rapper also reveals why he decided not to perform & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; at the 2003 ceremony, when he was announced as the winner of the Best Original Song.

Eminem He has been honest about why he kept his first performance secret at the Academy Awards. The rapper "The Real Slim Shady" came out with the confession a few hours after surprising viewers with an interpretation of his Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself" at the 92nd annual awards ceremony on Sunday, February 9 at night.

When Variety asked him why it was so important to keep his performance a secret, the 47-year-old MC admitted: "I don't know." He went on to explain: "I think it was the idea [of the Oscars] or the idea of ​​Paul and [long-standing publicist Dennis Dennehy] before they brought it to me. They introduced it to me that way and I said:" Oh, that it's a bit of a drug, not even to announce it. "

Speaking about preparing for his Oscars performance, the success creator of "Godzilla" recalled: "We flew [to Los Angeles] last week, so we probably have four or five rehearsals just to make sure we have everything right. most of the rehearsals were off-site, not in [the Dolby Theater], just trying to keep it a secret. "

During the conversation, the father of three children also explained why he chose 2020 as the year he delivered a version of his hit song. "I figured that maybe since I didn't have the opportunity to do it at that time, maybe it would be great," he said before explaining why he didn't attend the 2003 awards ceremony, although his song was nominated for Best Original Song . .

"At that time, I never thought I had the chance to win, and we had only acted" Lost "in the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea."

"And also, at that time, the youngest did not feel as if a program like that understood me. But when I discovered that I won, & # 39; That's crazy! & # 39; That for me shows how authentic and Real is that prize, when you don't show up and still win. That makes it very real for me. "

When asked if he was disappointed to miss the special moment, the rapper "Love the way you lie" replied: "I don't know if I was disappointed, I was surprised at the fact that I won." He added: "I don't even think I understood at the time that you could get an Oscar for a song, and I remember that I was a little confused about why I was prepared for one, because when I was a child with the Oscars, I was like a vacuum cleaner."

Eminem was not the only one who spoke about his surprise performance at the 2020 ceremony. Oscar co-producer Lynette Howell explained that the participation of the MC was in line with the theme of the "impact" of the program. "We've been holding it for a while." "It was nice that we surprised people. We don't usually surprise anyone in these times!"