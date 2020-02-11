Eminem explains his surprise interpretation of the Oscars and reveals what he was doing the night he won the best original song in 2003

After Eminem's surprise performance of Be lost At the Oscars on Sunday night, the rapper gave a rare interview. He explained why he appeared on the stage of the Academy Awards 17 years after winning the Oscar for the best original song, and also revealed what he was doing the night he won the prize.

Eminem did not attend the Oscars in 2003 when he was nominated for Best Original Song. And, when Barbra Streisand announced his name, his keyboardist Luis Resto accepted the award in his name.

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, told him Page six that he was at home with his daughter and that he did not see the awards ceremony.

"At that time, Hailie had to be in school early in the morning, so (she was sleeping)," Mathers explained. "Luis Resto, my keyboardist who produces records with me, went up and accepted it, and I know that people probably said:" Who the hell is this guy? "So he called me and I remember the phone was still ringing, and I'm like,quot; Mother, I'm trying to sleep! "But (I replied) and he's like,quot; Hey man, you won! "Sh–! Great!" But that was a different time and I was in a different place in my life. "

Mathers said he was not disappointed because he had lost acceptance of the Streisand prize, which he admits "would have been crazy." But he admitted that he was impressed by the fact that he won. He added that he does not think he understood at that time that an Oscar could be obtained for a song, and he remembers being confused why he was nominated.

Look, if you had another chance, another chance … Thank you for inviting me @The academy. Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo – Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Eminem also brought down the reports at the time that said he refused to perform the song at the Oscars because they wanted to censor it. He said that was not the case at all, and that the song does not have so many curse words.

HI manager Paul Rosenberg added that the Academy made an offer for Eminem to act Be lost in 2003. And, they also argued that someone else would perform the song, but that never took off.

Mathers also explained why he decided to perform the song in 2020, which resulted in a big ovation from the list A crowd and became the most commented moment of the Oscars on social networks.

"I figured that maybe since I didn't have the opportunity to do it at that time, maybe it would be great," Eminem said. "At that time, I never thought I had the chance to win, and we had just acted Be lost in the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we don't think it was a good idea. And also, at that time, the youngest didn't feel that a program like that understood me. "

I got to see my uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congratulations on your victory too, sir! @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/9HsQHvGzM4 – Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

He says that after discovering that he won, he showed him that the prize was authentic and real because he was awarded even though he did not show up.

Eminem's performance was a well-kept secret, and experts say the Dolby Theater was "locked,quot; during rehearsals. He also had the option to cancel if the performance was leaked to the media. The rapper revealed that most of his essays were off-site to help keep everything secret.

Eminem says he really enjoyed acting at the Oscars, and the best part of the night was that he "hugged Salma Hayek."



