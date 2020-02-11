Emily Ratajkowski wears Proenza Schouler in NYFW – She sits in the front row

%MINIFYHTMLc4904ca97c72c06af5984e21056ced7111% %MINIFYHTMLc4904ca97c72c06af5984e21056ced7112%

New York Fashion Week is underway and Emily Ratajkowski is in the headlines for wearing a white Proenza Schouler suit. Emily wore the light suit jacket that costs approximately $ 2000 and the draped light suit pants that cost around $ 1100. The suit is Proenza Schouler SS20. Emily has introduced several elegant outfits through her company Inamorata Woman and those who are fans of her clothing line can see why she was attracted to Proenza Schouler, where she sat in the front row during the fashion event. Emily's elegant appearance follows her arrival at the party after the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair, where she exhibited her abs in a full display with a personalized Inamorata woman.

The draping of the pants certainly expressed Emily's unique style. The pants fit at the waist but had folds that gave the pants a comfortable and elegant atmosphere. Emily chose a Proenza Schouler asymmetric draped black top called a draped detail jersey top that sells for approximately $ 900.

%MINIFYHTMLc4904ca97c72c06af5984e21056ced7113% %MINIFYHTMLc4904ca97c72c06af5984e21056ced7114%

For footwear, Emily stayed with Proenza Schouler and chose the beautiful Cobra chained heeled sandals that cost approximately $ 570. You can see several photos that Emily shared on her official Instagram account where she has 25.4 million followers in the presentation of photos to continuation.

%MINIFYHTMLc4904ca97c72c06af5984e21056ced7115% %MINIFYHTMLc4904ca97c72c06af5984e21056ced7116%

For jewelry, Emily wore gold rings, also Proenza Schouler. The earrings are not available for sale at this time. In addition to Emily's elegant outfit, her hair and makeup were beautiful. Emily doesn't need to wear a lot of makeup and tends to have a minimalist look. He wore a shiny, naked lip that accentuated the jewels of his ears and accentuated his eyes with a glow of neutral shadow.

Emily's sighting in NYFW follows her impressive look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Known for her impeccable figure and incredible curves, Emily showed her toned abs with a white blouse and a long skirt that reached her hips.

You can see a full-length photo of Emily's Oscar outfit below.

What do you think of Emily Ratajkowski's outfit? Are you a Proenza Schouler fan?

Ad

Do you like what Emily used at the post-Oscar party at Vanity Fair?



Post views:

0 0