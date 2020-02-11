Emily Blunt about "Never,quot; being able to say her own name due to stuttering

Emily Blunt It is opening up on the challenges it experienced as it grew.

In his last interview with Marie Claire For the cover story of March, the 36-year-old actress talks about everything from living in Brooklyn, the next premiere of A peaceful place sequel and the impact that his speech impairment has had on his life from an early age.

The mother of two shared an anecdote about how to act in elementary school helped her to normalize her stuttering and not let her get the best of her or stop her from new experiences.

She tells the publication that when she was 12, a teacher once encouraged her to act in the school play despite her insecurity about her stuttering, "and that was very liberating for me as a child. Suddenly, I was fluent. . "

Blunt also talked about misconceptions and lack of information about speech impairment: "Stutters don't feel misunderstood. It's not psychological. It's not that you're nervous, it's not that you're insecure, it's not that you can't read, no is that you don't know what you mean. It's neurological, it's genetic, it's biological. It's not your fault. "