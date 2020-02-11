Emily Blunt about "Never,quot; being able to say her own name due to stuttering

Denise Hewitt / Red Hook Laboratories
Emily Blunt It is opening up on the challenges it experienced as it grew.
In his last interview with Marie Claire For the cover story of March, the 36-year-old actress talks about everything from living in Brooklyn, the next premiere of A peaceful place sequel and the impact that his speech impairment has had on his life from an early age.
The mother of two shared an anecdote about how to act in elementary school helped her to normalize her stuttering and not let her get the best of her or stop her from new experiences.
She tells the publication that when she was 12, a teacher once encouraged her to act in the school play despite her insecurity about her stuttering, "and that was very liberating for me as a child. Suddenly, I was fluent. . "
Blunt also talked about misconceptions and lack of information about speech impairment: "Stutters don't feel misunderstood. It's not psychological. It's not that you're nervous, it's not that you're insecure, it's not that you can't read, no is that you don't know what you mean. It's neurological, it's genetic, it's biological. It's not your fault. "
the The Era of Tomorrow The actress also shared that overcoming her stuttering has made her and her children more empathetic people, citing that she encourages her children to be kind to everyone they meet no matter what.
"I encourage empathy in my children and embrace differences and not be afraid of them, or make fun of people for them, you know?" Blunt explained. "Making mistakes or feeling that you have something that makes you make mistakes is a good thing. It's how you learn and how you grow. When you go through something like that, you establish a true sense of kindness. And you & # 39; have to be kind to yourself and you will be kind to other people. "
Blunt is the mother of a 5-year-old boy Hazel Krasinski and 3 years old Violet Krasinski.
During his interview, Blunt also shared that he is excited for A quiet place II in theaters on March 20.
Directed and produced by her husband. John Krasinski, who also starred in the first film, the sequel will follow the Abbot family facing new challenges when they realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking among them.
"What I love is that it has deeper issues about how far you would go to protect your family," Blunt said of the film. "That idea of freeing your children in great evil to protect them and what all parents feel."
