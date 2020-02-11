Embracing Nelson Mandela's contested legacy | Nelson Mandela

Thirty years ago, this week, I sat in front of a television, waiting for Nelson Mandela to cross the doors of the Victor Verster prison in Cape Town, wondering what it would be like.

At that time I lived in Nairobi, part of a community of South Africans in exile. For weeks there were rumors that Mandela would leave soon. I heard the adults whisper, but I dared not believe it could be true. The day that finally happened I sat with my aunt and uncle. We sat with the television on, tuned to CNN, waiting. Like my parents, they had also left South Africa decades ago. They had also spent their time raising funds and hosting comrades and smuggling letters for the African National Congress (ANC).

Mandela was not just any leader, he was our commander in chief.

I wasn't born when they sent him to Robben Island, but I had shaped my whole life. Apart from my parents, no one had done more to determine where I went and what I expected in life. When I turned five, I knew how to raise my fist in the air and shout, "Love her! Long live the spirit of Nelson Mandela!"

It is strange to think that we did not know how it would look given the fact that today it is easily one of the most recognizable political figures of the last century. In fact, as recently as last year, in a survey conducted by the BBC, Mandela was selected as the greatest leader of the twentieth century. He beat Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill for first place.

Mandela's reputation as a peacemaker was built in the decade that followed his triumphant release. In the years that followed, he would oversee a complicated negotiation process while trying to move towards the 1994 elections, the first free and fair vote for all citizens of the country. In the process, he would cry the murder of Chris Hani, a comrade and protected from trust. After Hani's brutal murder, Mandela calmed the nation, bringing the country back to the brink of civil war.

Less than two years later, when the 1995 Rugby World Cup began, Mandela would put on the Springboks shirt and take the field to shake hands with Captain Francoise Pienaar. This act of friendship made world headlines, polishing his image as a man of extraordinary kindness and grace. Before this point, rugby had been seen as an Afrikaner sport and black South Africans often encouraged opposition. Pienaar noted that: "When the final whistle sounded (at the end of that game) South Africa changed forever."

Mandela was an accomplished politician. These acts were not spontaneous. They were well planned and carefully calculated. He understood the power of symbolism and knew that his country would need the support of the international community, as it sought to build an inclusive economy, which would work for both black and white workers. Mandela's global commitments were motivated in part by the understanding that the country's economic success would depend, in part, on its global image.

At home, Mandela was staring at the unit. Again, he understood that this was the key to social and economic progress for black South Africans. Forgiveness was a crucial tactic, but it was not an independent vision. Mandela was convinced that black and white South Africans would have to rely on each other to move towards a shared future.

It has become popular to criticize Mandela by suggesting that he advocated forgiveness because he was desperate for the approval of whites or because he was naive. There is little evidence to support these claims.

Mandela made a political calculation, convinced that forgiveness was important in its own right, but that would help propel the country forward. Bitterness and revenge had no economic future. To make this idea practical, one of his first acts as president was to establish the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR), naming another Nobel Prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu Like its president

The CVR was a worldwide success. The two men were powerful ambassadors. Around the world, it was announced as an international example of a new form of conflict resolution. At home, it was more complicated. For many, the CVR stirred old wounds but did not provide answers. In the end, only one man … Eugene De Kock – once served a sentence for crimes committed during the apartheid era. The rest of the apartheid generals, the politicians and the heads of the intelligence agencies left free.

At the end of Mandela's presidential term in 1999, South Africa's glorious transition was showing cracks. Less than five years after he left office, Mandela's party was facing a serious crisis. As the AIDS epidemic swept through the nation, the ANC seemed not to be in contact with those whom it had always represented. Thabo Mbeki's denial position was bad for the ANC, but it didn't seem to affect Mandela's position. He remained popular, partly because he was able to speak against Mbeki's views, despite remaining a loyal member of the party.

However, in recent years, as a vociferous debate about land and economic justice emerged, Mandela's reputation has been affected. In 2016 Julius Malema, the fire brand leader of a new political party called Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said: "The Nelson we celebrate now is not the Nelson we celebrate before prison and during prison. It's a Nelson Mandela directed by the stage. "

This type of violent talk is part of the registered trademark of Malema. However, it reaches the core of the debate about Mandela's legacy. Many young blacks think that Mandela Rainbow Nation The rhetoric was designed to appease whites. As far as they are concerned, the idea has passed its expiration date.

Many of these younger critics are only interested in unity if they can help them find work and feed their families. For them, the question of South Africa's future does not depend on friendship between races, it depends on economic justice.

Having studied Mandela and his legacy for many years, I imagine he would appreciate this debate as a healthy sign of a nation struggling with its past to solve its future. I suspect that if he were still active in politics today, Mandela would not hold on to the conciliatory stance for which he is now so widely respected throughout the world and for which he has been so strongly attacked at home.

Mandela was the best tactician. It lasted on the political scene because again and again in the course of his political career, when he encountered changing circumstances, he recalibrated his approach to adapt to the times. In the 1950s, when nonviolent protesters met with apartheid police weapons in Sharpeville, Mandela took up arms and accepted that armed struggle was a necessity. When he left the prison and it was time to negotiate, he took off his militant hat and became a negotiator. Once that phase ended and he believed that unity was required, Mandela became a spokesman for peace and reconciliation.

Mandela refused to be bound by dogma: he did what he believed was best for his people. If he were alive today, Mandela would probably have been at the forefront of the debate, insisting that the only safe future is one in which there are greater rights for the poorest and most vulnerable. Mandela's ability to change his tactics to adapt to his context was his greatest attribute. In this sense, his embrace of forgiveness could never be seen as sold. His decision to privilege unity did not represent the final game. Instead, it was an important stop on the road to justice. If there have been failures, they cannot be attributed to Mandela alone. Mandela handed the witness to others and it is our responsibility to finish the race.

