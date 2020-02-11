Elizabeth Warren's campaign says Bernie Sanders has a "roof,quot;

%MINIFYHTML5946f2ff9278fb237ef0b19bcda8cde211% %MINIFYHTML5946f2ff9278fb237ef0b19bcda8cde212%

Senator Elizabeth Warren may be trying to break the glass ceiling. However, at the risk of mixing architectural metaphors, the Massachusetts senator is also the Democratic presidential candidate with "the maximum potential support ceiling," according to her campaign.

"We are just getting started," wrote Roger Lau, Warren's campaign manager, in a memo to his followers on Tuesday afternoon.

The memo was published publicly before the results of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night, in which Warren is expected to finish third at best, grouped with Senator Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden, behind the Two favorites in the state, Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

According to Lau, his campaign, which has more than 1,000 employees in 31 states, is still well positioned for Super Tuesday and beyond. In his memorandum, he presented a detailed vision of Warren's path forward in the more than 50 remaining nomination contests and, in a rare movement for the campaign, noted several flaws perceived in his rivals' nominations.

"Each of the remaining Democratic candidates would be a better president than Donald Trump," Lau said. "But the main contests ahead will be a test for all campaigns."

In the memo, Lau wrote that Sanders "begins with a roof that is significantly lower than the support he had four years ago," referring to the two-way race of the Vermont senator against Hillary Clinton. In a much more divided 2020 field, Lau said Sanders is scheduled to receive about half the number of votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, compared to its performance in 2016.

"And he has not yet faced scrutiny of his record that will surely come with more increases," Lau added.

Lau made similar arguments regarding the other main candidates. He said Biden's support has been reduced, "even among older voters and African-American voters, who have been their strongest supporters." He said "Buttigieg's most important challenge is yet to come," the primary race moves to more diverse states, where the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has struggled to find support. And although Klobuchar "is getting a well-deserved look from voters for the first time," Lau wrote that his campaign "has not been able to build long-term infrastructure,quot; and "like others in the race, it has not." However, I faced the difficult questions and scrutiny that accompany the growing momentum. "

Lau also said that Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and a billionaire candidate, who has invested hundreds of millions in states that voted later, was not yet "on track,quot; to meet the delegates' thresholds in the 85 percent of the 14 "Super Tuesday,quot; states that vote on March 3.

"And keep in mind that Bloomberg will soon be forced to really debate his record, instead of hiding behind millions in television commercials," Lau added, referring to the fact that Bloomberg could qualify for the next Democratic debate.

The memorandum was a rare strategic game for the Warren campaign, which preferred to focus heavily on policy on the process and avoided attacking rival candidates. The Cambridge Democrat, who increased in the polls last summer, has since seen her support and loss of funds, amidst the intensification of her opponents' attacks. His campaign seems to expect a similar future for the other candidates with perceived momentum.

"Our campaign is no stranger to being canceled or ruled out early," Lau wrote Tuesday, in a link to articles last April that questioned Warren's slow start at that time.

After a third place on the Iowa committees, the Warren campaign predicted that the unusually "open,quot; race would continue through nomination contests in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which have historically annihilated previous primary camps. Warren recently began to present herself as the candidate who would be better able to unite the more moderate establishment and the progressive wing of the Democratic party.

"As the race consolidates after Super Tuesday, we expect the results to show that Elizabeth Warren is the consensual election of the broadest coalition of Democrats in every corner of the country," Lau wrote.

In the memorandum, Lau said the internal projections of the campaign show them at the required support threshold of 15 percent or more to win delegates in 108 of the 165 congressional districts at play on Super Tuesday. The only candidates Lau said his campaign projected to be viable in more districts were Sanders (161) and Biden (159). Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and the rest of the camp were viable in less than 25 districts, according to their projections.

Unless there is a "seismic event," Lau predicted that Super Tuesday "would be a meaningful adventure contest in this field," which could leave Biden, Sanders and Warren as the main competing candidates (even though Bloomberg is spending unprecedented amounts of money in those 14 states).

"In that three-way race, Elizabeth Warren is the candidate with the maximum potential support ceiling and the best positioned to unite the party and lead the Democratic ticket to defeat Donald Trump," he wrote, citing a recent Economist / YouGov survey. that found that 48 percent of voters considered voting for Warren, which was more than any other candidate (Biden and Sanders were being considered by 47 and 43 percent of respondents, respectively).

Lau said Biden's possible collapse in South Carolina could further realign voters, although it is not clear which candidate would benefit.

According to the FiveThirtyEight website, Sanders is still the favorite to win the necessary number of delegates to secure the Democratic nomination that will go to the party convention this summer. The next most likely scenario is that no individual candidate obtains a majority, according to their forecast, establishing a possible negotiated convention.

Even so, Warren, the candidate for the plans from the beginning, also sticks to her campaign plan.

"The process will not be decided by simple horse racing numbers in clickbait headlines," Lau wrote. "That has never been our focus: our focus is to build a broad coalition to win delegates everywhere."