Efe Obada: anxiety out of season, Ron Rivera, signing a new contract and defense 3-4 | NFL news

Efe Obada spent time on the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons practice teams before signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2017

Efe Obada's hands dwarf her paper coffee cup as she gently places it on the adjacent cabinet, squeezing it next to another object with a slight push as she reflects on her response.

If I had this conversation within a year, what would I want your statistics sheet to look like? A question, certainly, was asked more with hope than with the expectation of details.

Rarely do professional athletes give up the hereditary precaution that often rejects the disclosure of personal goals, but the Carolina Panthers defensive end shows no moderation when their goals are questioned in 2020.

"Let's put it on paper for me to be responsible," said Obada Sky Sports

"At least I want 10 catches and, in terms of tackles, about 30 more or less. I really want to set the bar high, so put it on paper. You have to set goals and really plan towards them and take steps towards them." .

Obada tackles Latavius ​​Murray in the Panthers' confrontation with the New Orleans Saints

"I'm someone who gets really anxious when I don't do things," jokes Obada, with a smile that reflects the underlying truth of the statement.

"The offseason for me is the worst moment, I'm used to the routine, I'm used to structuring.

"Honestly, when I don't have structure or schedule, I get a little depressed and I feel a little depressed as if I'm losing. I'm very excited this year."

There is an urgency and a desire to return to action that makes it easy to see why the 27-year-old has made such a lasting impression on Carolina.

Obada took advantage of his 10 appearances in 2018 by performing in the 16 highest games of his career last season, serving as a valuable rotation option in defense and special teams.

The NFL International Player Pathway product, an honorary captain for the Panthers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was recently rewarded for their efforts with a new one-year contract.

Obada, born in Nigeria, moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 10 before playing for the London Warriors and then earning a place in the Dallas Cowboys team, recommended by Warriors defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

He then spent time with the Chiefs of Kansas City and the Atlanta Falcons, and finally signed for the Panthers in 2017 and secured a spot on the list of 53 men a year later before the 2018 season.

"It means that I am on my way," said Obada about his extension. "I have done enough and I have demonstrated enough that the team believes that I am valued and that they need me."

"At the same time, I know that I still have to win it and win going out to the field, it's not just a fact.

"Signing a contract does not mean that you are automatically in the field, but at the same time it is a bit of fire for me this year that I need to come back stronger, bigger, faster and better. It's a lot of things that come with the signature of a contract. "

While satisfied with his increased participation, which totaled 24 tackles and a pass defense, the former security guard is not afraid to criticize his zero catches in the year.

With that, however, an improvement against the race came and welcomed the experience of perfecting his ability in multiple positions amid what became a tiring season for the 5-11 Panthers.

"We did not get the result we wanted as a team, but there is individual growth and for me one of the milestones was to be able to play each game compared to last year, when I had very limited snapshots," he continued.

"It just shows the growth and belief that the team has in me, so I was very happy."

"I was very disappointed with the amount of catches I got this year, but there was still some growth in the areas," he added. "Previously I was chasing the quarterback, but my career game was missing, this year my career game improved."

"I was just trying to become a more complete player, I could play outside, I could play inside, I could play nose (tackle), I played special teams, I was just trying to show the team and the league my versatility as a player and my growth. It takes time."

A challenge that faced Obada and the Panthers' defense as a unit last season was the conversion to a 3-4 base defense, which consists of three defensive linemen and four linebackers as opposed to a 4-3 base that changes the lineup. .

Configuration 3-4 requires that defensive extremes possess the speed and agility to pressure field marshals, but also the strength to face the offensive lineman with the help of their internal supporters.

A year of defense testing saw the Panthers allow the fourth highest number of yards per game in the NFL in 143.5, however, Obada attributes the change as another key lesson in its development.

He explained: "I had to gain weight and I had to maintain it, usually my game weight was previously 250 and this year I was playing 275, so there was more weight to load and I had to play in the double team."

"The speed of the game was also faster inside, but it expanded my knowledge because I am playing different positions and having to learn different roles, so it was definitely for my benefit."

"You must learn different techniques, instead of being at the limit, you can isolate yourself and now you are playing two people. The level of the hand should definitely be taken into account. It is just a different scheme and an offensive lineman attack than different."

Coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Eric Washington naturally helped Obada in the adjustment, as they have been the main influences in his career so far.

Now he faces a transition period after the duo, who joined the Panthers in 2011, was succeeded by Matt Rhule and Phil Snow, respectively, last month.

"He (Rivera) had a great impact and was definitely someone I can learn from," said Obada. "Of very defensive mentality, directed by example and how to behave like a professional and a public figure, how to be a family man.

"He obviously had his wife there and his children there. He behaved the right way and you learn from that, as a young man he wants to know how to mold himself into the type of man he wants to be. He is someone who helped. Me.

"Eric Washington is an amazing coach, he believes in work ethics, he believes in many of the things I believe in. He has a mentality of & # 39; G to X & # 39 ;, get to the X, get to the quarterback.

"Some of his philosophies that he has taught me will definitely stay with me. They will be my base on which I will continue, regardless of whether he is there or not. I wish him nothing but success in his next chapter as well."

Obada's attitude is underlined by his commitment to the production of special equipment, which he accepts requires less attention than a defense bag.

He played 134 snapshots (28.15 percent) on special teams last season, working under coordinator Chase Blackburn, who was hired by Rhule on his appointment.

"Chase Blackburn is an incredible guy, he is a former player, so he knows how to train players because he has been in that situation," Obada said.

"I enjoy playing special teams, but I'm honestly there to do what the team needs me to do so that we win, either by contributing in special teams or in defense."

"There is a lot of glory in the defense, but the special teams are a change of momentum, a change of position and if I can contribute I will."

With some personal momentum in 2019 and a new coaching staff to impress, Obada has the opportunity to organize another search for more snapshots in 2020.

