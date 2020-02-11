Edinburgh links Damien Hoyland with a new agreement, as the Jamie Farndale agreement makes the loan permanent | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML6936d4d91ef5ded60d2a7aba3e5842fd11% %MINIFYHTML6936d4d91ef5ded60d2a7aba3e5842fd12%





Damien Hoyland has committed his future to Edinburgh Rugby

%MINIFYHTML6936d4d91ef5ded60d2a7aba3e5842fd13% %MINIFYHTML6936d4d91ef5ded60d2a7aba3e5842fd14%

Edinburgh has linked Damien Hoyland with a new agreement the same day that Jamie Farndale made his Scotland Sevens loan permanent.

%MINIFYHTML6936d4d91ef5ded60d2a7aba3e5842fd15% %MINIFYHTML6936d4d91ef5ded60d2a7aba3e5842fd16%

The Scottish wing Hoyland has overcome two years of injuries to rediscover its best form in eight qualifiers this period.

The 26-year-old, who is now in his sixth season with the club, has scored 21 attempts in 71 appearances since joining the Borders side club, Melrose, in 2014.

Hoyland said: "I am delighted to have committed my future with my local club. We are about to achieve something special here and I am really excited to be part of that."

"I have had a couple of difficult years with setbacks due to injuries, but I am really happy with my fitness right now thanks to our amazing rehabilitation team. I finally feel that I am in a position to kick and keep improving my rugby and I am excited to see Where does that take me?

"The group of boys we have here is like a family and I am eager to graft with them in the coming seasons."

Jamie Farndale has now signed for Edinburgh permanently

Farndale, 25, has been at the club since the summer, participating in five games and scoring against Zebre and Leinster in the Guinness PRO14.

"I am delighted to sign this agreement," he said.

"Edinburgh is the club I grew up supporting and after having gone through the age-grade teams and the academy system, it has been a big part of my rugby career."

"The team is in a very exciting place right now. The children who are here and the environment and training make it an excellent place to be."

"I really think there are great days for the club not far away and I'm excited for the opportunity to be part of that."