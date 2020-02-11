Eddie O & # 39; Leary: Tiger Roll 50-50 for running | Racing news

















2:04



Sky Sports Racing analyst Sean Boyce feels that Tiger Roll will be given the heaviest weight and will make him the two-time "toughest,quot; Grand National champion.

Sky Sports Racing analyst Sean Boyce feels that Tiger Roll will be given the heaviest weight and will make him the two-time "toughest,quot; Grand National champion.

Tiger Roll has only "50-50,quot; to run at the Randox Health Grand National in Aintree in April, where he would bet on emulating the great Red Rum with three victories over the famous fences.

%MINIFYHTML61568974057b7edb5082a987b7b0bfd711% %MINIFYHTML61568974057b7edb5082a987b7b0bfd712%

The connections of the 10-year-old boy trained by Gordon Elliott are disappointed by the way the weights for the race have been framed, in which he would carry the maximum weight of 11st 10lb, the same weight assigned to the stable partner Delta Work, the winner of the Irish gold cup.

Winner four times at the Cheltenham Festival, Tiger Roll had a setback early in the season and will return at Boyne Hurdle in Navan this weekend.

Eddie O & # 39; Leary, racing manager of his brother Michael's Gigginstown House Stud, told Sky Sports Racing: "This horse loves discipline; any horse that competes around Aintree loves discipline, otherwise they wouldn't be there. These horses come to life in Aintree on fences, they absolutely love discipline.It is not a welfare problem, I was always going to carry the 11th 10 pounds, we understand, but this is how it is compressed with respect to other horses.

"Native River, winner of the Gold Cup, was hacked last Saturday. It has been compressed 2 pounds and we have to give it 4 pounds. I see something very unfair there."

"The handicap has to do its job and it has done it. We wanted more (compression in the handicap). The decision is now in our hands whether we run or not. Tiger is invaluable to us and we have to take care of him."

"He was definitely going to participate in the Betway Bowl and probably in the Punchestown Gold Cup. Hopefully he will go through the Navan test, come back after a setback, he obviously won't win, but if he stops with a smile on his face that He will make us and then go to Cheltenham and hopefully he will show us more there.

"Then we'll decide, but right now it's 50-50. The Betway Bowl is definitely going into calculations now."

O & # 39; Leary added: "Tiger Roll is a very, very special horse, but is it a Gold Cup horse? A genius like Gordon Elliott has never considered entering the Gold Cup.

"Obviously we would love to see Tiger Roll go for three in a row, but we are very expressive about the fact that (handicap) has to be compressed. It has only been compressed 1 lb, which is a bit silly, so therefore we have to make a decision: the welfare of the horse we feel is much more important to us than the breed.

"The Grand National is the biggest race in the world, it is bigger than any horse."

Elliott accepts Tiger's rating

Elliott accepted the Tiger Roll rating much more.

He said: "A blind man would know he will carry 11 pounds 10 pounds. Obviously we expected a pound or two less, but Martin (Greenwood, BHA chase handicap) and his team have a job to do."

"We're 4 pounds worse with Magic Of Light, who was second in the race last year, so it's probably a fair game, I won't give up."

"Everyone has their own opinion. If it fits me, it will run. It's a familiar name and it's the most famous race in the world."

"The plan is to run the weekend and we will work from there again. Before Aintree, he will have the opportunity to win at five Cheltenham festivals. He is the horse of his life, so if we can take him back to Cheltenham." I will be happy."

Tiger Roll and Delta Work are just two of the 18 tickets trained by Elliott for the Grand National.

Taking into account his career plans, the Cullentra controller added: "I would say Delta Work would be an unlikely runner: he will head to the Cheltenham Gold Cup."

"I would look forward to running Alpha Des Obeaux (10st 13lb), The Storyteller (10st 12lb) has a good weight and Jury Duty (10st 8lb) could work well if I had some dry ground."

"There are Borice (10th) and Champagne Classic (10th 6lb) and Dounikos (10th 5lb). We have many other horses in the race and I think we will run around half a dozen, but Tiger is the main one."

Ten horses have received 11 or more. They include Bristol De Mai (11st 8lb), one of the seven contenders for the double driver of the National Grand Prix Nigel Twiston-Davies, the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Colin Tizzard, Native River (11st 6lb) and Anibale Fly , owned by JP McManus (11st 2lb), fourth in 2018 and fifth in 2019 for coach Tony Martin.

Willie Mullins, successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, has the impressive Irish winner Grand National Burrows Saint (10º 10 pounds) among his nine contestants.

Last year's runner-up, Magic Of Light (Jessica Harrington), received the tenth prize of 12 pounds to become the first mare to win the race since Nickel Coin in 1951.

Walk In The Mill (10st 4lb) was the best of the runners trained in Britain when it was fourth 12 months ago. The stable star of Robert Walford is also a double winner of the Becher Chase for the famous fences.

One For Arthur by Lucinda Russell (10st 2lb) claimed national glory for Scotland with a mark of 148 in 2017 and will run again with the same rating.

Other main contenders include the winner of the Welsh National Grand Prix trained by Christian Williams, Potters Corner (10st 6lb), the hero of Tom Lacey Classic Chase, Kimberlite Candy (10st 4lb) and the winner of Sky Bet Chase Ok Corral (10st 9lb) , who could try to show Nicky Henderson with his first national success.