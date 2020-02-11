Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old son makes the transition to a woman: from Zion to Zaya!

The 11-year-old son of the NBA star, Dwyane Wade, is in transition from male to female. The 12-year-old boy, who was called Zion at birth, is now called Zaya.

Dwyane, 38, spoke frankly in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, which will air today. In the interview, he talks about being Zaya's father (formerly Zion). And the NBA player revealed to Ellen that he approached the cast of Pose to get help to address the situation.

Dwayne, who shares Zaya with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, explained how he and his new wife Gabrielle Union had to educate themselves about the LGBTQ community and said they are & # 39; proud parents and allies & # 39; of the child.

Dwayne told the host of the NBC chat program: "First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies."

& # 39; Once Zaya, our 12-year-old son, came home … first, Zion. I don't know if everyone knows it, originally called Zion. Zion, born as a child, came home and said: "Hello, I want to talk to you …

"I think in the future, I am ready to live my truth. And I want to be referred to as she and she. I would love to be called Zaya."