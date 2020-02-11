Home Entertainment Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old son makes the transition to a woman: from Zion...

Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old son makes the transition to a woman: from Zion to Zaya!

Bradley Lamb
The 11-year-old son of the NBA star, Dwyane Wade, is in transition from male to female. The 12-year-old boy, who was called Zion at birth, is now called Zaya.

Dwyane, 38, spoke frankly in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, which will air today. In the interview, he talks about being Zaya's father (formerly Zion). And the NBA player revealed to Ellen that he approached the cast of Pose to get help to address the situation.

Dwayne, who shares Zaya with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, explained how he and his new wife Gabrielle Union had to educate themselves about the LGBTQ community and said they are & # 39; proud parents and allies & # 39; of the child.

