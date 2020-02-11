Dwyane Wade says his 12-year-old son, Zaya, is a "leader,quot; to identify himself as a woman

Dwyane Wade made an appearance on "Ellen,quot; this week and talked about the gender identity of her 12-year-old son.

Ellen DeGeneres began the interview by praising Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union for their skills as parents.

"First of all, I think what all parents should be is what you are now," DeGeneres told Wade. "What it is to love your son unconditionally and support him in whoever he is."

The retired NBA star responded by saying that he and Union are "proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community." Wade added that he and his wife take their roles as parents "very seriously,quot; when it comes to this issue. By giving an example, he revealed an intimate conversation he had with his 12-year-old son.

"Then, once Zaya, our 12-year-old boy, came home, first Zion, I don't know if everyone knows, originally called Zion, born as a child, came home and said: & # 39; Hello, I want to talk with you guys. I think in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to as she and she, I would love you to call me Zaya. "

"Then, internally, now it is our job to go out and get information, reach all the relationships we have – my wife approached everyone in the cast of & # 39; Pose & # 39; – we are just trying to find as much information as we can to make sure we give our son the best chance of being his best. "

Wade has always supported his son, but this is the first time he has publicly shared his name, Zaya. During an appearance on the podcast "All The Smoke,quot; in December, he used the pronoun "she,quot; to refer to his son.

"I watched my son, from day one, become who she will finally become now," Wade said at the time. "And for me … nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So, all I had to do now was to be smarter and educate myself more. And that's my job."

During that appearance on the podcast, he talked about his children's self-reflection and learning.

"My wife and I are having conversations about, you know, that we realize that, you know, (Zaya) was not in the environment of the boy Zaire was in. And I had to look in the mirror and say: & # 39; And if your son comes home and tells you he is gay, what are you going to do ?, how are you going to be ?, how are you going to act?

"It's not about him. He knows who he is. It's about you. Who are you?"

In the month prior to that podcast, Wade responded to Instagram users who criticized his son's appearance in a family Thanksgiving photo.

"I've seen some hate after Thanksgiving on social media about my family photo," Wade wrote on Twitter. "Stupidity is part of this world we live in, so I understand it. But here is the thing: I have been chosen to lead my family not to all of you. So we will continue to be ourselves and support ourselves with pride, love & a smile!"

As for his current feelings, Wade during his appearance on "Ellen,quot; shared what he said to Zaya during their conversation.

"Once Zaya came home and said: & # 39; I want you to call me Zaya and I'm ready to assume this & # 39 ;, I looked at her and said: & # 39; You're a leader. And this is our opportunity to allow yourself to be a voice, "Wade said." Right now it is through us, because it is 12 years old, but eventually it will be through it. "