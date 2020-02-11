Dwyane Wade reveals the new name that her 12-year-old transgender son has chosen and how he and Gabrielle Union feel about this trip

In a long interview, Dwyane Wade decided to speak with Ellen DeGeneres for the first time about her 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.

Born Zion Malachi Airamis, the preteen came out as a transgender during a Pride event in Florida and later on vacation photos where the young man had long fingernails and some makeup.

The 38-year-old retired basketball player sat in The Ellen DeGeneres show, where he said that he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, had a lot to learn about the LGBTQ + community to help their daughter, Zaya, navigate this trip.

He explained: “First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community, and we are also proud allies. We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So, when our son comes home with a question, our son comes home with a problem, our son comes home with anything, it is our job as parents to listen to that, give them the best information possible, give them the best feedback. can. And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved in that. "

Dwyane went on to reveal how Zaya asked for her original name to be removed, Zion: “Once Zaya, our 12-year-old daughter, came home … first, Zion. I don't know if everyone knows it, originally called Zion. Zion, born as a child, came home and said: ‘Hello, I want to talk to you. I think about the future and I am ready to live my truth. And I want to be referred to as she and she. I would love to be called Zaya. "

Dwyane continued with: “So, that was our job to go out and get information, get to all the relationships we have. My wife approached everyone in the cast of Pose. We just try to find as much information as we could (we could) to make sure we give our son the best chance of being his best. "

Dwyane also confessed: “Once Zion came home and said:‘ call me Zaya ‘and was ready to assume this, I looked at her and said:‘ You are a leader. It is our opportunity to allow him to be a voice. "At this moment, it is through us because he is 12 years old, but eventually, it will be through it."

Fans have a lot to say about the matter.

One person said: "I don't understand why you care so much about people and their sexuality if the child wants to be gay, let him be gay, not the parents that you care about someone far above you and then he very much Younger than you, it's crazy how they lack so much maturity 🤦🏽‍♀️ love is love and you have your opinions and preferences, and they have theirs, always judging a book by their but I never read it ”

This sponsor revealed: "Imagine being pressured on someone's sexuality Maximum acceptance …". Love, whatever happens.

Ad

Social networks are mostly positive about all this.



Post views:

0 0