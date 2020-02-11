Dwyane Wade reveals that his 12-year-old son will now be called Zaya while talking about his trip: "Me and my wife Gabrielle Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community,quot;

%MINIFYHTML6cdb813cab7a4529513f84a2f7b9a2d611% %MINIFYHTML6cdb813cab7a4529513f84a2f7b9a2d612%

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have excellent examples of parents who have been hugging their children for what they really are and showing them love and support both privately and publicly. Recently, Dwyane Wade made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where she talked about her 12 years old Dating him and Gabrielle.

He recalled the moment when his 12-year-old son made the decision to use Zaya's name and be referred by his pronouns. He said: “Then, once Zaya, our 12-year-old son, came home and said:‘ Hello, I want to talk to you. I think that in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to her and her, I would love to be called Zaya. "

Dwyane also shared how proud he and Gabrielle are. He continued: “My wife Gabrielle and I are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community, and we are also proud allies. We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously. So, when our child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with a problem, when a child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to that, give them the best information we can, give them the best feedback. that we can, and that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved in it. "

During the conversation with Ellen, Dwyane also shared that Gabrielle contacted the cast of the successful FX "Pose,quot; program to get more information so Zaya could have the best opportunities to be herself.

Angelic Ross, who starred in the show, said: I was very touched when @itsgabrielleu arrived! BOTH she and @Dwyane Wade We are so committed to doing well as parents. So I'm looking for Queen Z schooling ALL of you !!! "

