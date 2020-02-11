Dwyane Wade at the proud moment of her daughter dating as transgender

Dwyane WadeThe love for their children has no limits.

During an appearance on Tuesday in The Ellen DeGeneres show, the retired NBA superstar talked about her daughter ZayaThe decision to leave as a transgender. "Me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union… we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies, "he told the host. Ellen Degeneres. "We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously."

"When our son comes home with a question, when our son comes home with a problem, when our son comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to that, give them the best information we can, the best feedback we can. "Wade continued. "And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved."

Then, when their preteen bravely found their truth, they listened carefully. "I don't know if everyone knows, originally called Zion," he recalled, "Zion, born as a child, came home and said: & # 39; Hi, so I want to talk to you. I think in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to as & # 39; she & # 39; and & # 39; she & # 39;. I would love to be called Zaya & # 39; ".