Dwyane Wade at the proud moment of her daughter dating as transgender

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros
Dwyane WadeThe love for their children has no limits.
During an appearance on Tuesday in The Ellen DeGeneres show, the retired NBA superstar talked about her daughter ZayaThe decision to leave as a transgender. "Me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union… we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies, "he told the host. Ellen Degeneres. "We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously."
"When our son comes home with a question, when our son comes home with a problem, when our son comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to that, give them the best information we can, the best feedback we can. "Wade continued. "And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved."
Then, when their preteen bravely found their truth, they listened carefully. "I don't know if everyone knows, originally called Zion," he recalled, "Zion, born as a child, came home and said: & # 39; Hi, so I want to talk to you. I think in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to as & # 39; she & # 39; and & # 39; she & # 39;. I would love to be called Zaya & # 39; ".
Wade, also dad of Zaire18 Javier, 6 and Kaavia, 15 months – he was amazed at his son. "I looked at her and said:‘ You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our chance to allow you to be a voice. " "Right now, it is through us because it is 12 years old, but it will eventually be through it."
To ensure that it has that basis to grow, Wade and Union have done everything possible to educate themselves. "Now it is our job to go out and get information, to reach every relationship we have," said the 38-year-old. "My wife approached everyone in the cast of Pose. We're just trying to find as much information as possible to make sure we give our son the best chance to be the best."
From beginning to end, the couple has always made sure that Zaya feels supported on their trip. In April, the actress and her stepdaughter (dressed in her rainbow team) celebrated at the Miami Pride Festival. While work kept Wade away from the holidays, he sent his love from afar. "(Zaya) had (his) cheering section today," he wrote on Instagram. "I wish I was there to see you smile boy!"
Six months later, the proud father shared a sweet image of Zaya and Kaavia, subtitling "my girls." But when Internet trolls began to criticize the click: "What do you think of this?" wrote one: Union quickly intervened to defend his family.
"It seems to me love," the Go ahead alum tweeted. "I really hope everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Besides, Kaav isn't with the fools. Good people from Peace & Blessings."
After all, the duo knows they have a platform that can help change people's perspectives. "I am not responding because you hurt my feelings," Wade explained shortly after. "I am not responding because I care enough what you say … I am responding because I speak for many people who do not have the same voice as me as a father. I am even speaking for my 12 year old daughter because I have not yet allowed her to sit in front to a microphone. I'm speaking for many others in the LGBTQ + community. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.