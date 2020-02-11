Dwayne Wade publicly reveals that his son will be called Zaya from now on

You probably already know that Dwayne Wade has incredibly supported his son Zion. The proud father was always by his 12-year-old son, regardless of everything the enemies had to say, and Gabrielle Union also offered his full support at all times.

Now, according to the latest information from The Shade Room, your son will be called Zaya.

Dwayne and Gabrielle are amazing examples of parents who have hugged their children for what they really are and supported them no matter what.

The loving father was invited to the Ellen DeGeneres Show where he talked about Zion's departure.

"He recalled the moment when his 12-year-old son made the decision to call himself Zaya and be referred by his pronouns," writes TSR.

According to reports, he said: ‘Then, once Zaya, our 12-year-old son, came home and said:‘ Hello, I want to talk to you. I think that in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to her and her, I would love to be called Zaya. "

The father also made sure to highlight how proud he and Gabrielle are these days:

‘Me and my wife Gabrielle Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community, and we are also proud allies. We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously, "he said, and you should watch the video to see what else you have to say about all this.

As expected, this caused immense debate in the comments. Some people support Wade but others say the child is too young to know who he is.

Someone said: ‘When you accept your child at an early age, they will not grow up seeking acceptance in drugs, men or women. Learn to listen to your children. I didn't say let them control your house, but we have to understand that our children are still human and that they will have their own lives at a given time, and you'll regret everything that happens to your child. self-centered to love your child for what they are. "

Another follower posted this: "I don't think at 12 you really know who and what you want my opinion to be."

Someone else said: ‘So if your son decided to smoke crack, you would send them to rehab, right? Why is this the exception? "

Another commenter posted this: ‘If you disagree with him (like me), just take care of your own affairs and raise your child as you see fit (as I am doing). TBH I am happy that it is in the lives of your children, more power for your trip. "

What is your opinion on this sensitive matter?



