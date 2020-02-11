Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, begins WWE training & # 39; to continue that legacy & # 39;

Instagram

The 18-year-old daughter of the WWE star turned actor has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to become a fourth-generation fighter.

Dwayne "The rock"Johnson's daughter follows in her footsteps to become a professional wrestler. On Monday, February 10, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) announced that Simone Johnson had begun her training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a statement published for WWE, the aspiring 18-year-old fighter said: "It means the world to me." She added: "Knowing that my family has such a personal connection to the fight is really special for me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to fight, but to continue with that legacy."

Dwayne's daughter with her ex-wife Dany García also used her Instagram account to share her enthusiasm for the start of her training. "For the girl who fell in love with wrestling and said & # 39; this will be my life someday & # 39 ;, this is for you," he wrote next to a photo of his Performance Center sports shirt. "I am humble, grateful and ready to work. Let's do this."

Her mother, Dany, congratulated her by uploading a video tribute. "It has been the blessing of my life to see you grow @simoneGJohnson and although the family's legacy may be your platform, your future will be exclusively yours to win," said his message in the subtitles section. "Congratulations my love for living your dream and welcome to @WWENXT @wwe!"

Meanwhile, Dwayne shared a photo of him hugging the teenager with a note that said: "Dreams are not just for dreamers. Congratulations to my No. 1, Simone Johnson, for officially signing his fight contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on the way to becoming the first athlete of the fourth generation WWE. " He continued: "Take our last name with pride, but your path will always be yours to create, win and possess. So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."

He also praised Simone at the beginning of his process to become a WWE superstar, was WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque. In his statement, the legendary fighter said: "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible momentum have earned him a coveted punctual training with elite athletes from around the world at WWE Performance Center."

The 50-year-old woman also stood out in her long lineage of fighters. "Simone now not only has the opportunity to cultivate and show his passion for WWE at the Performance Center," he said, "but will continue the tradition of his incredible family lineage while creating his own impact as the first fourth generation of WWE Superstar . "

Simone is also the great-granddaughter of "High Chief" Peter Maivia and the granddaughter of Rocky Johnson. Both men were WWE Hall of Famers.