Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, 18, training to be a WWE star just like her father: details!

It seems that Dwayne's daughter ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Simone plans to pursue a career similar to his. More precisely, the 18-year-old is apparently training to become a WWE star just like her father, who first made a name for herself in the ring before moving on to an equally successful acting career.

In a press release, it was confirmed that Simone, who is one of Dwayne's eldest children, began training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in hopes of following in his father's footsteps.

%MINIFYHTML3b2725e573a03d1637e28313c5f2e26a11% %MINIFYHTML3b2725e573a03d1637e28313c5f2e26a12%

It seems that this is the perfect place to help her achieve her goal, since it is also where other big names in the industry, including John Cena and Bella Twins, have mastered her enviable skills.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, who is the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live and Creative Events, stated that the incredible passion and drive of "Simone Johnson,quot; has earned him timely training with elite athletes from around the world in the WWE Performance Center. Now he not only has the opportunity to cultivate and show his passion for WWE at the Performance Center, but he will continue the tradition of his family lineage while creating his own impact as the first superstar of the fourth generation of WWE. "

In addition, Simone herself also went to her Instagram account to share the news, publishing a photo of herself using the WWE Performance Center team.

In the caption, she wrote: "For the girl who fell in love with wrestling and said:" This will be my life someday, "this is for you. I am humble, grateful and ready to work. Let's do it. & # 39;

Ad

About the opportunity to become the fourth in his family to pursue this career, Simone said: ‘It means the world to me. Knowing that my family has such a personal connection to the fight is very special to me and I am really grateful to have the opportunity, not only to fight, but to continue with that legacy. "



Post views:

0 0