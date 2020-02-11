Duterte reaffirms its attempt to end the defense pact with the United States: spokesman | Philippines News

%MINIFYHTML7519dde35960a691e0b39b026e7efde711% %MINIFYHTML7519dde35960a691e0b39b026e7efde712%

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told his foreign affairs chief to officially notify the United States of his termination of a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between his armies, his spokesman said Tuesday, reiterating a previous threat.

Duterte, who openly disapproved of the military alliance of the two countries, made the decision after a close ally said his visa for the United States had been revoked, in a matter related to the president's deadly war on drugs.

"It is time for us to trust ourselves, we will strengthen our own defenses and we don't depend on any other country," Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a regular briefing, citing the president.

The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), signed in 1998, granted legal status to thousands of US soldiers who were rotated to the country for military exercises and to provide humanitarian assistance.

In recent days, members of the Duterte cabinet have been coming and going about the president's policy, and his spokesman said Friday that an order had been issued to terminate the agreement, while his foreign affairs and defense secretaries said that there had been no final decision on the matter yet.

But on Saturday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called the announcement "fake news."

Last month, Duterte said it would finalize the 1999 agreement after the U.S. government canceled a tourist visa issued to Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, the former head of the national police and Duterte's main ally.

"I warn you … if you don't correct this, I will finish the … Agreement of the Visiting Forces. I will finish with that son of a bitch," said Duterte, who speaks blatantly. He said in a speech on January 23.

Dela Rosa implemented Duterte's repression against illegal drugs, which has killed thousands of suspected drug users.

It was not clear when the termination notice was officially issued.

180 day notice

Under the agreement, it can be terminated by written notification from any of the parties, which would take effect in 180 days.

Late last year, Duterte also ordered a ban on US senators entering the Philippines.

That was in response to the United States doing the same against Filipino officials who played a role in the arrest of opposition senator Leila De Lima, a staunch criticism of the president's campaign against illegal drugs.

Duterte also banned his cabinet officials from traveling to the United States and declined an invitation to join a special meeting with Trump and the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in March.

A separate defense pact subsequently signed by the allies in 2014, the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, allowed the prolonged stay of US forces and authorized them to build and maintain barracks and warehouses and store defense equipment and weapons within five camps Filipino military designated.

But ending the VFA would affect more than 300 joint training sessions and other activities just this year with US forces "that the Philippine army and law enforcement agencies need to improve their capabilities to counter threats to national security," according to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Dutertes Teodoro Locsin Jr.

The United States provided more than $ 550 million in security assistance to the Philippines from 2016 to 2019, Locsin said, adding that there may be a "chilling effect on our economic relations,quot; if the Philippines withdraws from the security alliance with Washington.

US forces have also provided intelligence, training and help that allowed the Philippines to deal with human trafficking, cyber attacks, illegal narcotics and "terrorism," Locsin said, citing how US military assistance helped the Philippine forces to quell a disastrous siege of armed combatants aligned with the ISIL Armed Group (ISIS) in the southern city of Marawi in 2017.