Duterte ends the United States defense pact; Washington calls it "unfortunate,quot; | News

The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, formally finalized on Tuesday the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) of two decades with the United States, delivering threats to degrade an important alliance for US interests.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said in a social media post that the notification of termination from Manila was received by the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Manila.

The termination will take effect after 180 days unless both parties agree to keep it.

Locsin signed the notice by order of Duterte, who often criticized the security policies of the United States, while praising those of China and Russia despite the close historical ties of the Philippine army with its US counterpart.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper called the decision "unfortunate,quot; and said it would be a move in the wrong direction at a time when Washington and its allies were trying to pressure China to respect "international rules of order. " in Asia.

Duterte, who has faced the United States over several issues, decided to disconnect it to allow the Philippines to be more independent in its relations with other countries, said its spokesman Salvador Panelo.

"The president will not consider any initiative of the United States government to save the VFA, nor will he accept any official invitation to visit the United States," Panelo said.

The decision, triggered by the revocation of a US visa held by a former police chief who led Duterte's bloody war on drugs, could complicate US military interests in the Asia-Pacific region as ambitions increase from China.

It would also limit the access of the Philippines to the training and experience of the United States to address armed groups on the southern island of Mindanao, natural disasters and threats to maritime security.

Assault on sovereignty, judicial system

Panelo said Duterte's decision was a result of legislative and executive actions by the United States that "border on attacking our sovereignty and disrespecting our judicial system."

Given the importance of the alliance with the Philippines in a broader US strategy, Washington hopes that the decision can be reversed or delayed.

Esper told reporters that he was traveling with him to Brussels for a NATO meeting that he only received a notification of the measure Monday night.

"We have to digest it. We have to work through the political angles, the military angles. I will listen to my commanders. But … in my opinion, it is regrettable that they make this movement," he said. .

While he said he did not think the step was necessarily linked to China, it was a movement "in the wrong direction, since both bilaterally with the Philippines and collectively with other partners and allies in the region we are trying to tell the Chinese:" You must obey international rules of order … "

The VFA is important for the general alliance between the United States and the Philippines and establishes rules for US soldiers to operate in the Philippines.

Ties & # 39; Ironclad & # 39;

It underlines what Washington has called an "armored,quot; relationship despite Duterte's complaints about hypocrisy, ill-treatment and the aging of US weapons.

Duterte says that the United States uses the pacts to carry out clandestine activities such as espionage and nuclear weapons storage, which, according to him, runs the risk of making the Philippines a target for Chinese aggression.

Some Filipino senators tried to block Duterte's measure shortly after the news was heard, arguing that without the approval of the Senate he had no right to unilaterally discard the international pacts he had ratified.

"We must comment on this important issue," said Senator Richard Gordon.

Some legislators are concerned that without the VFA, two other pacts would be irrelevant, namely the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement made under the Obama administration, and a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

Supporters of the agreements argue that they have deterred Chinese militarization in the South China Sea, while $ 1.3 billion of defense assistance from the United States since 1998 has been vital in boosting the capabilities of low-income Filipino forces .

However, Filipino nationalists say the United States did nothing to prevent China from building islands in the South China Sea equipped with missiles and say that the VFA is tilted in favor of the Americans, including granting trial immunity to The US military