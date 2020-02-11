Dove Cameron makes fun of Valentine's plans for her and Thomas Doherty in New York

Ah, young love.

Monday, Pigeon cameron stuck with E! News at the Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 show, where she talked about how she will spend Valentine's Day with her boyfriend Thomas Doherty. This year, the couple of almost three years will celebrate the romantic holidays on the east coast, which The descendants The star is over the moon.

%MINIFYHTMLc35739a44691678e9fa20f521b4f62d613% %MINIFYHTMLc35739a44691678e9fa20f521b4f62d614%

"On Valentine's Day, I have to tell you that it's the best when you're in New York," he told E! News exclusively. "I feel that every time I'm in New York on Valentine's Day, it's very romantic because the city turns around for that. There are roses everywhere. It's like where you want to be. So, we're going to be here."

%MINIFYHTMLc35739a44691678e9fa20f521b4f62d615% %MINIFYHTMLc35739a44691678e9fa20f521b4f62d616%

Still on the subject of her V-Day, Dove admitted that her boyfriend has not shared everything they are going to do, but she knows it will be a very New York weekend. "In fact, I think we're going to see a show and, like, we'll do everything," he continued. "But yes, I'm sure he has something planned."