Dove Cameron makes fun of Valentine's plans for her and Thomas Doherty in New York

Ah, young love.
Monday, Pigeon cameron stuck with E! News at the Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 show, where she talked about how she will spend Valentine's Day with her boyfriend Thomas Doherty. This year, the couple of almost three years will celebrate the romantic holidays on the east coast, which The descendants The star is over the moon.
"On Valentine's Day, I have to tell you that it's the best when you're in New York," he told E! News exclusively. "I feel that every time I'm in New York on Valentine's Day, it's very romantic because the city turns around for that. There are roses everywhere. It's like where you want to be. So, we're going to be here."
Still on the subject of her V-Day, Dove admitted that her boyfriend has not shared everything they are going to do, but she knows it will be a very New York weekend. "In fact, I think we're going to see a show and, like, we'll do everything," he continued. "But yes, I'm sure he has something planned."
As incredible as Dove's 24th birthday was, we are sure that the couple's Valentine's Day will be equally epic. Last month, Thomas helped Hairspray Live Star ring on his birthday with enough fanfare.
By turning to Instagram to thank him for the fun-filled day, Dove revealed what his surprise festivities involved: "17 hours of cake, crepes, balloons, flowers, water sports in a private boat / lake, arcades, pizza, ice cream, a Full laser label course for us (surprising me with a lot of my friends / family, some of whom I had not seen in a year or more, all there to laser label because I really love it) to end the day at my "Favorite Coffee Shop (secret) until late at night for apple cider and the pool. "
She continued: "He took me everywhere in Los Angeles, keeping me in the dark until the last minute, organized to the last detail. I mean, what kind. What I did to deserve this kind of love, I will spend my whole life question ".
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Talking with E! Erin LimDove recalled the moment when Thomas stated that he was falling in love with her despite his efforts to remain friends after canceling his commitment to his ex Ryan McCartan in 2016
"At that time I had just broken up with my fiance, for really completely alien reasons, and I thought, & # 39; This is not going to end well, even if I am interested in this type in some real way. This is not the time for this. And so, I avoided it like the plague, "he explained. "I really tried to fight and it was the who did not try to fight it. And he told me … one of our first conversations, he told me he was falling in love with me. "
A competition of intimate looks and some matching tattoos later, the couple took things to the next level.
"It was really romantic," he continued. "It really was like a whirlwind romance and then it turned out to be the best idea because, how, it worked. We've been together for, like, three years."
