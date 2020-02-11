Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane sign extensions of several years and several fights with Bellator | MMA news

Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will continue to compete inside Bellator's cage after signing exclusive extensions of several years and several fights.

Lima, 32, recently defeated Rory MacDonald in a final welterweight World Grand Prix fight that saw Lima leave as a world champion with a $ 1 million prize.

Since its promotional debut in 2011, & # 39; The Phenom & # 39; He has won 14 victories, including a trio of world titles and 10 finals, making him one of the most dominant fighters in the 170-pound division.

With 26 of his 32 victories in his career by knockout or submission, including consecutive dominant finishes over Andrey Koreshkov and the British page Michael & # 39; Venom & # 39; In the first two rounds of the World Grand Prix tournament, Lima recently made it clear that it now has middleweight title aspirations.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Bellator's inaugural flyweight champion Macfarlane has remained undefeated in her career.

He returned to Hawaii with a submission victory over British fighter Kate Jackson last December.

"Both Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continue to prove that they are two of the most dominant fighters on Bellator's list," said Bellator President Scott Coker.

"They made their debut at Bellator very early in their careers, have climbed to the top of their respective divisions and have come to represent what this promotion is about. As champions, both have taken on all the challenges and have succeeded at every opportunity." . I hope to see you continue your careers with us. "