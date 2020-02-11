Donald Trump's son, Eric, blames "presumed elitists" as Brad Pitt for the Oscars.

WENN / Instar / Avalon

Commenting on the ratings of the 2020 Academy Awards that reached a record low, the president's second son calls the actor & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; and others for their political speeches at the ceremony.

Donald TrumpEric Trump's son has pointed out Brad Pitt for his political speech at the 2020 Academy Awards. Calling the 56-year-old actor one of the "presumed elitists," the third eldest son and the president's second son blamed him for the Oscar's low grades.

On Monday, February 10 at night, Eric shared on his Instagram page the Fox Business post that showed a photo of Brad at the 92nd annual awards event, with the caption: "Oscar qualifications fall by 25 % to its lowest point. " When considering the audience's lack of interest in the live ceremony, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization wrote: "Probably because Americans don't like elitists to preach to them. Elegance has been lost and the United States has disconnected these people from their homes … "

According to the 36-year-old businessman, a follower wrote in the comments section: "Proudly I don't see any awards program for that reason." Another criticized Hollywood stars even more by writing: "A waste of time. I didn't see it. Actors don't like our money. Stop watching their movies. Then they may care what we think."

Sharing the same opinion, a third user commented: "I don't doubt it. Hollywood is exhausted to the Democrats." Another added: "You are absolutely right, sir!" No one has time for that shit! "

While accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, his first Oscar as an actor, Brad addressed the acquittal of President Trump by the Senate. "They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds longer than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week," he began his speech, referring to the former national security adviser whom the Senate did not allow him to testify during the process. .

Then he joked that "Once upon a time in Hollywood"helmer Quentin Tarantino, I could make a film about the controversial audiences. "I'm thinking that maybe Quentin makes a movie about it and, in the end, adults do the right thing," he added.

Despite the historic night he witnessed "Parasite"Big victory, the Oscars broadcast only averaged 23.6 million viewers on Sunday night, the smallest audience in the show's history. Ratings dropped 20 percent in viewers year after year. 29.56 million for last year's ceremony.