Dodgers acquire 2018 MV of Mookie Betts, 2012 Cy Young winner David Price – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Mookie Betts, the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 American League, and left-handed pitcher David Price, winner of the 2012 Young League Cy Young Award, and cash considerations from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, minor league box player Jeter Downs and minor league receiver Connor Wong.

Betts, 27, joins the Dodgers after spending the last six seasons with Boston. In 794 games with Boston, he hit a combined average of .301 (965 by 3203) with 139 homers and 470 RBIs, while he was named All-Star for four consecutive years (2016-19) and won four Gold Glove Awards (2016-19) ), three Silver Slugger Awards (& # 39; 16, 18-19) and the 2018 Most Valuable Player Award. In his MVP campaign, the Tennessee native hit .346 (180 of 520) with 32 homers and 80 RBIs while leading the league in WAR (10.4) and was second in OPS (1,078).

Last season, he hit .295 (176 of 597) with 29 homers and 80 RBIs in 150 games while finishing first in the American League among right fielders in saved defensive races (20). He finished fifth in the American League in OBP (.391) and 11th in PAHO (.915) while leading the right fielders of the American League with 10 assists in the garden. He was originally recruited in the fifth round (173 overall) of the 2011 First Year Players Draft by John Everton High School (TN).

Price, 34, joins the Dodgers after spending the last four seasons with the Red Sox. The 12-year veteran of the MLB was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA (51 ER / 107.1 IP) and 128 strikeouts in 22 starts for the Red Sox last season. Before joining the Red Sox as a free agent in 2016, Price recorded the best 20-5 career record with a 2.56 ERA (60 ER / 211.0 IP) and 205 strikeouts against 59 bases and won the 2012 Cy Young Award. The 5x All-Star, winner of the Cy Young Award and ERA Leader twice (2012, 2015) is a combined 150-80 with 3.31 of effectiveness (746 ER / 2029.2 IP) and 1,981 strikeouts against 527 bases per ball in 321 games (311 starts) in his 12 year career. It was originally the first general selection of the 2007 First Year Players Draft of Vanderbilt University.

Both teams spent the weekend looking for another way to complete the deal that put Betts in Dodgers blue while allowing Boston to fall below the collective bargaining tax threshold in 2020. The 2018 World Series champions will save tens of millions of dollars this season in wages and fines. , but at the expense of one of the best baseball players.

The Dodgers made the official announcement Monday afternoon.

All eyes on LA. Mookie Betts is officially a Dodger. pic.twitter.com/WqX7Qe5IWY – MLB (@MLB) February 11, 2020

According to reports, the agreement impacted another MLB transaction.

According to The Athletic, a trade that would have sent Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for box player Luis Rengifo has been canceled, in part due to the reworked Mookie trade.

Los Angeles has won seven consecutive titles of the Western Division of the National League, averaging over 100 victories in the last three seasons, but only has a couple of National League flags to show it, twice losing in the World Series to teams who were later accused of cheating. With Betts and Price, the Dodgers have what they expect to be the final pieces they need to win their first Series since 1988.