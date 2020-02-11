DJ Khaled and more stars react to the viral broom challenge

Everyone is having fun!
Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few days, you are probably familiar with the challenge of the viral broom that has affected the Internet. The challenge arises from the fact that, thanks to gravity, brooms and other objects can stand on certain days of the year.
People quickly took Twitter on February 10, one of the days it worked, to show their brooms upright. It wasn't long before many celebrities had fun and posted their own videos of their brooms in their homes. Celebrities like it DJ Khaled, Ally brooke, J ray Y Paula Abdul Quickly led to the internet. Too, Chrissy Teigen Of course, he had a great opinion about the mysterious phenomenon.
"Many different fights to navigate on Twitter today. Then, many brooms," he shared before get some push of fans in your post. "I have a Thai broom. It doesn't balance." While the fans kept urging Teigen to try herself, she doubled in her posture.
"Don't send me your dumb brooms, I don't care. We've confirmed that it works, and sometimes it doesn't, and I don't care," he wrote. But even Teigen is not immune to the polarization of a trend on Twitter, and finally gave fans the intense passion of the challenge.
"I'm sorry. I was trapped in the heat of the moment and I didn't stop to think that the broom thing makes you happy, and that makes me happy. You can send me your brooms and I apologize again." continued. "I like the millions of interpretations and the game of riddles and the passion that surrounds it. I really don't like movies that don't start discussions."
The always inquisitive DJ Khaled took his Instagram to show himself testing the posture, and had a lot of fun being surprised by the science and theory of everything.
The same could be said of former Fifth Harmony Brooke member, who seemed very amused by the experiment. He published his own broom challenge video and his legend said it all. "OH MY GOD?!?! REPEAT THIS," he wrote hilariously next to the video. Whatever happens, everything is very fun.
It's always great to see famous people as fun with everyday science as the rest of the world. Celebrities really are like normal people!
