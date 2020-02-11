Disneyland increases ticket prices, annual passes ahead of Marvel-Themed Land – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ticket prices at Disneyland rose on Tuesday as part of a new five-tier pricing system that surpassed a few day passes above the $ 200 mark.

According to the OC Registry, park ticket prices increased 3 percent for first-level daily admission, up to 5 percent for first level park jumpers, and up to 13 percent for annual passes.

One-day tickets to Park Hopper, which give a person access to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, jumped from $ 154 to $ 159 for the days of least demand and $ 199 to $ 209 during the days of greatest demand.

Some of the biggest increases affected Disney's annual passports, which give visitors year-round access to the parks on selected days.

The annual "select,quot; pass increased from $ 399 to $ 419

The "luxury,quot; pass rose 3% to $ 829

The "exclusive,quot; pass rose 4% to $ 1,199

The "premiere,quot; pass increased 13% to $ 2,199 over the previous year.

The new annual "flex,quot; pass increased 8% from $ 599 to $ 649.

The Disneyland MaxPass, which allows visitors to digitally book a travel reservation, increased from $ 15 to $ 20.

During the days of lower demand, the prices of one-day tickets for a park remained at $ 104.

The price increase comes months after the theme park introduced the ever popular Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and before the new addition of the park, the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus that will open this summer.

Disneyland recently offered discounted prices for "kids everywhere,quot; and residents of Southern California starting at $ 67 tickets per person when they buy a three-day park ticket.

Tickets are available for purchase until May 18, 2020.

For more information, visit DisneyParks.com.