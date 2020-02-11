Direct to Cheltenham for Champ | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML00067c7eb50211e716d816a8b4f8e1b311% %MINIFYHTML00067c7eb50211e716d816a8b4f8e1b312%





Champ (left)

Nicky Henderson has decided not to give Champ another chance before the Cheltenham Festival after the weather ruined plans for a preparation trip for the rookie hunter.

The Seven Barrows coach is not too worried. Champ will miss a public tour after the loss of Wetherby on Wednesday and Kelso on Thursday.

The eight-year-old boy, owned by JP McManus, is a favorite for RSA's Novice Hunt, despite erasing his notebook when he falls on the penultimate Dipper fence in Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

"I was going to go back and go to Wetherby on Wednesday, but that left, just like Kelso," Henderson said.

"I have a plan but it won't involve a race, it won't run again before Cheltenham, but I've solved what we're going to do."

"He will have to go somewhere and do several things. If he hadn't fallen last time, he wouldn't have been thinking about another race in any case. He doesn't need a race."