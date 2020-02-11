Deputies respond to the second fight in six months at Paramount High School – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A fight broke out between several students at Paramount High School on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The fight, which was interrupted by school personnel and the school resource delegate, did not lead to arrests or injuries. The viewers captured the altercation through the cell phone video and published it on social networks.

The fight is not the only one that broke out at Paramount High in recent months. In September, two students were arrested on suspicion of assault after a fight that turned into a violent fight at school. According to the Paramount Unified School District, the fight began in the school cafeteria with two male students discussing inappropriate photos or videos that were posted on social media.

%MINIFYHTMLc7fa247d44865be5af7b5dbaeae244ce11% %MINIFYHTMLc7fa247d44865be5af7b5dbaeae244ce12%

Also captured through the video of a cell phone and shared on social networks, the September fight intensified with up to 20 students involved as food began to be thrown. Los Angeles County Sheriff's agents used pepper spray to break the fight, which resulted in the transfer of two students to the hospital. According to the district, all students involved were suspended while an investigation was completed.