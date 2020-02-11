Denver man takes refuge in church to avoid deportation

A Denver man took refuge in a church and synagogue to avoid deportation by federal immigration authorities, but ICE officials say he is a wanted fugitive who has to leave the country.

Faced with the possibility of immediate deportation on December 10 at his immigration check-in, Jorge Araiza Ávila, 31, moved to the building that houses the Park Hill and Temple Micah United Methodist Church, defenders announced this week. Araiza Ávila's family recently received approval to join him.

%MINIFYHTML74ecc654abdaa634734a8776b5a1f5e511% %MINIFYHTML74ecc654abdaa634734a8776b5a1f5e512%

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service has a policy that does not allow agents to enter sensitive places such as houses of worship or schools for compliance unless there are demanding circumstances, other law enforcement officers drive them there or have the prior approval of a supervisor.

Araiza Ávila entered the United States with her parents illegally from Mexico over 20 years ago when she was 9 or 10 years old. In 2007, he married and had four children, all of whom were born in Colorado, Araiza Ávila told Up News Info. The family has lived in the greater Denver area since then.

ICE spokeswoman Alethea Smock wrote in a statement that Araiza Ávila is a member of the Sureno 13 gang, that her lawyers vehemently deny, and consider him a wanted fugitive.

"Araiza has multiple criminal convictions that include illegal possession of weapons, illegal use of slugs, raid, among others, spanning several years," Smock wrote.

But lawyer Bryce Downer of Novo Legal Group said that all those sentences are "juvenile crimes committed by a child." And juvenile convictions cannot be used in immigration proceedings, said lawyer Aaron Elinoff of Novo Legal Group.

"He is now a father and husband and provider, and has been respectful of the law," Downer said. "We question the accuracy of any suggestion that he is a member of a gang or was once."

Araiza Ávila called the attention of immigration authorities after being arrested in 2011 for driving without a license. Undocumented immigrants were only able to obtain driver's licenses in 2014 in Colorado, but Araiza Ávila said she couldn't stop driving because she depended on it for her job and to support her family.

ICE officials said in the statement that Araiza Ávila has exhausted all her legal options and that she has to leave the country.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit rejected Araiza Ávila's request to stop her deportation last month and her lawyers are appealing that decision.

“I made the decision to enter the sanctuary because it is very important for me to fight for my case, since I am sure that I have been a good citizen, contributing every year with my work and always declaring my taxes, doing what I must do. as a taxpayer in this country, "said Araiza Ávila in a statement announcing his decision.

Araiza Ávilla said that all she is doing is keeping her family together. His youngest son is 3 years old and said that if he was deported to Mexico, he would be sent to a country he doesn't know. He came to the United States because his parents hoped to give him and his brothers a better life, he said.

"For me, this is my home," he said in a press conference on Tuesday, organized by Sanctuary4All and the Coalition of the Denver Metro Sanctuary, at the church and synagogue.

Araiza Ávilla said she is prepared to remain in the sanctuary as long as she needs it.

"My family, they support me in all aspects, so that gives me strength," he said through his lawyer. "And together, we have the strength to go through this."

Araiza Ávilla is the second immigrant to seek refuge in the United Methodist Church of Park Hill and the Micah Temple. Araceli Velásquez sought refuge in the church and synagogue in 2017 before being deported at the end of last year.

"In Christianity, Jesus is asked several times in the Bible, & # 39; what are the greatest commandments? & # 39; And he repeats again and again, & # 39; love God and love the neighbor & # 39; For us, being a sanctuary church and partnering with Temple Micah being a safe place of sanctuary is an expression of our love in God to all people and all our neighbors, "said Rev. Nathan Adams, pastor of the church.

Colorado currently has three immigrants in sanctuary: Ingrid Encalada LaTorre in Boulder, Rosa Sabido in Marcos and Jeanette Vizguerra in Denver.