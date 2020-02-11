Demi Lovato's latest tattoo represents the detachment of his dark past

The light at the end of the tunnel.

%MINIFYHTML18df433b96ac0b9a1e47a81ffcd167b413% %MINIFYHTML18df433b96ac0b9a1e47a81ffcd167b414%

It's been almost two years since Demi lovato He suffered an almost fatal overdose. The musician has been on the road to recovery and has opened up on his journey through sobriety and the road to recovery. Now, the singer revealed a new tattoo that was made as a representation of all the pain she suffered, and a rebirth of the woman she is becoming.

%MINIFYHTML18df433b96ac0b9a1e47a81ffcd167b415% %MINIFYHTML18df433b96ac0b9a1e47a81ffcd167b416%

"Recently I stayed on social networks preparing for my performances in the Grammy and Super Bowl, but while I was out of social networks I made this incredibly significant tattoo made by @alessandro_capozzi," the emotional publication began. "Being tattooed by him was an experience I had never had before … I have no idea what I was going to do, I told him about my life and where I was at that time and we created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening that I was having. "