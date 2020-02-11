Demi Lovato's latest tattoo represents the detachment of his dark past

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM
The light at the end of the tunnel.
It's been almost two years since Demi lovato He suffered an almost fatal overdose. The musician has been on the road to recovery and has opened up on his journey through sobriety and the road to recovery. Now, the singer revealed a new tattoo that was made as a representation of all the pain she suffered, and a rebirth of the woman she is becoming.
"Recently I stayed on social networks preparing for my performances in the Grammy and Super Bowl, but while I was out of social networks I made this incredibly significant tattoo made by @alessandro_capozzi," the emotional publication began. "Being tattooed by him was an experience I had never had before … I have no idea what I was going to do, I told him about my life and where I was at that time and we created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening that I was having. "
She continued: "Having a fallen angel being raised by 3 pure and angelic pigeons (the Holy Trinity) while its inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of its dark wings represented the darkness it was shedding. Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can't wait any longer !! "
The singer also revealed that she was introduced to the artist for nothing less than her manager. Scooter braun. "Thank you for this special experience … the only bad thing is that I can't physically see this amazing work of art because it's on my back! Haha," he revealed. "We also thank @scooterbraun for introducing us!"
The artist himself, Alessandro Capozzi, I couldn't help sharing his gratitude with Lovato too. "Thank you very much, Demi. I am very happy to know that it was an incredible experience for you," he said in his post. "You are an incredible human. I could see that you went through many things and how that made you such a safe and strong woman. As I told you, I love your energy. I can't wait to work with you again."
