Demi Lovato shares a powerful meaning behind the new fallen angel tattoo

Demi lovato He has returned to social networks to explain the powerful meaning behind his new tattoo.

The singer was obscured on Instagram and Twitter before her performances at the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl, but now she is back, opening on the art of skin on her back, of pigeons carrying a fallen angel.

Demi recruited Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi to create the design, which took eight hours to complete at the end of last year (19).

"Being tattooed by him was an experience he had never had before …" writes the "Anyone" singer. "I had no idea what I was going to do, I told him about my life and where I was at the time and we created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having."

"Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3 pure and angelic pigeons (the Holy Trinity) while its inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of its dark wings represented the darkness it was shedding (sic)."

He also got excited about Capozzi, calling him "extremely talented" and added: "Thank you for this special experience … the only bad thing is that I can't physically see this amazing work of art because it's on my back! Haha."

Demi also thanked his manager, Scooter Braun, for introducing him to the tattoo artist.

He recently released "Anyone," the cry for help song he recorded days before his drug overdose of 2018, after playing it at the Grammys last month. The relapse sent Lovato to the hospital and then to rehab while trying to rebuild his life.