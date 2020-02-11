Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP takes the lead over Modi's BJP | News

%MINIFYHTMLbb6372d44a40674df78f4bf4210b273311% %MINIFYHTMLbb6372d44a40674df78f4bf4210b273312%

The ruling party of Delhi, Aam Aadmi (Common Man & # 39; s Party or AAP), has taken a great advantage over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the assembly elections, according to the first trends.

The AAP leads with more than 50 seats, while the BJP has less than 20 seats in the 70-member assembly.

%MINIFYHTMLbb6372d44a40674df78f4bf4210b273313% %MINIFYHTMLbb6372d44a40674df78f4bf4210b273314%

Exit polls published on Saturday projected that the AAP led by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal win over 50 seats. In the last elections held in 2015, the incumbent party won 67 of 70 seats.

%MINIFYHTMLbb6372d44a40674df78f4bf4210b273315% %MINIFYHTMLbb6372d44a40674df78f4bf4210b273316%

On Saturday, residents formed long lines in the neighborhoods of New Delhi, where almost 61 percent of the capital's 14.7 million voters voted.

Policies in favor of the poor of the AAP have focused on arranging state schools and providing free medical care and bus fares for women during their first term.

The BJP was accused of carrying out a campaign based on religious polarization, with many of its leaders targeting the Muslim community, which forms a little more than 10 percent of the capital's population.

The New Delhi elections are considered proof of Modi's popularity after months of deadly protests against the government across the country against a new Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) that saw thousands of people take to the streets daily in The capital and throughout India.

The law makes it easier for non-Muslim immigrants from three neighboring countries that came to India before 2015 to become Indian citizens, a provision that requires critics to call anti-Muslim legislation.

The CAA and the proposed National Registry of Citizens have fueled the suspicion that Modi wants to turn secular India into a Hindu nation, something that his party denies.