Dejan Lovren wants Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to reproduce the wave of trophies in Barcelona | Soccer news

Lovren: "I especially want us to be remembered maybe like the Barcelona team that won in four years (something like) 20 trophies."

















Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren hopes the team can build a dynasty under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren hopes the team can build a dynasty under Jurgen Klopp

Dejan Lovren says he wants Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to reproduce the Barcelona trophy wave and be remembered as one of the best teams in history.

After losing the title to Manchester City by one point last season, Liverpool is 22 points above Pep Guardiola's men with a surprising 24 wins from 25 Premier League games in this period.

The European champion Liverpool has already won the European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this season and now they are only six wins away from claiming their first national title in 30 years.

Lovren says that everything has fit perfectly this season and now hopes Liverpool can emulate Barcelona and deliver trophy after trophy.

"I've been there from the beginning with Jurgen and it took me quite a while, two or three years to build everything," Lovren said. Sky sports news at a club event in Anfield to support Safer Internet Day 2019.

"Let's say we clicked this year, maybe even last year, but we got lost for a point.

Jurgen Klopp won three finals and lost three finals as Liverpool coach

"Now we understand each other, what we need, what we want. And I especially want that we be remembered maybe like the Barcelona team that won in four years (something like) 20 trophies."

"Why shouldn't we do that? I think we can do it and I want us to be remembered as one of the best teams that have played, not only for this year, but for many, many years."

Lovren: hunger and greed make us special

Lovren insists that the atmosphere in the locker room this term does not resemble anything he has experienced before, and says that his selfish desire to win games is what makes this Liverpool team special.

"It's not a lie. It's a privilege to be in the dressing room and see smiling faces, but it's not just about smiling faces, but about how we continue to react on the training ground," Lovren said.

"We are still hungry, still greedy and this is what makes us special to be honest."

"I think many other teams would be easy now with an advantage of 22 points, but we don't consider these 22 points. We are focused game by game and I think this is the easiest way to be the best."

"It is a good experience for young people too, to understand that even if you are on top you still need to work as hard as if you were in the middle of the table or in the last position."

Lovren: I have five more years at the top

After losing his place as a central choice, Lovren seemed to be on the verge of a Liverpool exit last summer.

The Croatia international admits that it is difficult for him not to be on the team, and although he is delighted with the team's performances during the past 12 months, Lovren cannot guarantee that he will be in Anfield last season.

"I'm patient. I work a lot behind closed doors and sometimes it's frustrating when you don't play," he added.

"You are fighting with yourself in your mind, asking & # 39; Why not? & # 39; but you are accepting it, you are moving forward and, from my personal point of view, I want to improve every day in training sessions.

"The day will come when I will have the opportunity again, so I am happy not to be hurt, which is the most important thing, and I am also happy that we are all together and that we have a complete team at this time."

"Of course I want to be on the team that wins a lot of trophies. I think, and I feel, that I have many years to give, especially in professional football. I'm 30 years old, so another five good years."

"I don't think it's just a discard. If the club needs me, I'm here, I'm happy. But you never know what can happen in the summer. At the moment, I'm focused on the point where I can say I made it (like part of a great team) ".