Deaths related to increasing alcoholism among women: "We have an increase in isolation in society,quot; – Up News Info

Deaths from alcoholism have increased significantly, particularly among women.

That is according to a recent study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

The researchers found that alcohol deaths more than doubled between 1999 and 2017,

"I think we have increased isolation in society, social networks and other things," said Dr. Jared Bostrom, executive director of Progress Valley based in Bloomington. "Technology … has the risk of really isolating people."

The study particularly showed that the number of women dying from alcohol-related complications increases much faster compared to men. Dr. Bostrom said that women today are more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety, and more likely to perform caregiver functions, which can prevent them from seeking treatment.

Bostrom also said that women are less likely to tell their doctor that they are struggling with alcohol. He said improving statistics could start with others that break stigma.

"It is very difficult to understand the substance addiction or substance use disorder," he said. "If you have not experienced or seen it and that is one of the challenges we face."

The research found that, in general, more men than women continue to die from the complications of alcohol.

