David Warner says his Ashes series was horrible despite being named Australia's best cricketer | Cricket News





The Australian David Warner could only gather 95 races in 10 innings during the Ashes series

David Warner described his Ashes series as "horrible,quot; despite having been named Australia's best cricketer at the country's annual cricket awards.

Although Australia retained the ballot box, the 33-year-old could only collect 95 runs in 10 innings, in addition to claiming an unwanted record of being the first starting hitter in any series of Tests to be out to get eight-digit scores.

However, Warner scored 647 runs at an average of 71.88 in the World Cup and 786 to 131 in five Tests during the national summer.

That was enough to get the highest award at the Australian Cricket Awards, less than two years after being caught manipulating the ball against South Africa.

"I had absolutely horrendous ashes. I really didn't think it was an opportunity," said Warner, who also won the award in 2016 and 2017.

"I am extremely grateful that Cricket Australia and my colleagues have accepted me and that fans have accepted me.

"I had mixed emotions about how they were going to receive me here at home, but today I am really proud to have that opportunity again."

Ellyse Perry, winner of the Belinda Clark Award poses with Warner, winner of the Allan Border Medal during the Cricket Australia 2020 Awards

Warner faced former captain Steve Smith, who also served a one-year ban on his part in the ball manipulation scandal, by a vote at the ceremony in Melbourne on Monday night.

Both were banned by the scandal, but with Australia fighting in their absence, they were taken back to the World Cup last year and the Ashes series that followed.

Warner, former vice-test captain and patron of Twenty20, is still prohibited from occupying a leading position in the international organization, but will be with the team when Australia returns to South Africa for a one-day series this month.

The women's prize, the Belinda Clark Award, went to the world cricketer of the year Ellyse Perry, also for the third time.

"I am incredibly flattered," Perry, who is preparing for the Twenty20 World Cup that begins in Australia next week.

"If you look at the team's contributions in the last 12 months, it has been amazing for many players."