David Beckham once caught Lana Condor stalking him in a grocery store

Terence Patrick / CBS, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Dior Men
Honestly, can you blame her?
Monday, Wool Condor he admitted that he had an awkward encounter with David Beckham back in my day. During your visit to The Late Late Show, the 22 year old the actress told the host James corden that she stalked the professional athlete six years ago "in the entire product section,quot; of Whole Foods.
"I thought I was being very discreet and I know you always know when they follow you, you just do it," he recalled. "And finally he, like, looked at me and I, like, behind the magazines … and he looked at me and said, & # 39; Would you like a picture? & # 39; But now I understand, like, & # 39; Oh, not so subtle & # 39; ".
While on the subject of meetings with fans, the TO All the boys: P.S. I still love you Star shared a shameful thing she had in the gym right after Netflix's favorite movie was released in 2018.
"I was exercising, and it was like, maybe, four days after the movie came out, and I was exercising and then I entered the sauna, like a bare butt like one does after training, well, as Lana did, " she said. "And I was sitting there and suddenly, I only heard squeals and the door swung open and it is a group of girls who, like, shocked me."
Recreating the hilarious way in which she reacted when the excited fans surprised her, Lana continued: "And they ran in and said: Oh my God, you are Lara Jean! And I said," Oh, I don't know if I can do that more. So it was, like, & # 39; Oh, this is a big wake up call & # 39; ".
Before sitting with James to relive his days of celebrity harassment, Lana chatted with E! News about him To all the boys sequel, which will be available to stream on Netflix from February 12. While talking about the next movie, he talked about his relationship in real life with Anthony De La Torre and shared how it affected his romance on screen with his co-star Noah Centineo.
"I think I have been very fortunate to find someone who is incredibly affectionate and loves me for all my mistakes and all the things I think are ugly about me, so I think I brought him to the movie, particularly with (Noah) Peter ", Lana told E! News. "It is defective and it is important that we prove it, but that we still love someone, even if they are defective."
She added: "You don't grow, unless you have proof and make mistakes. You don't grow unless you have mistakes to grow, so I think it's okay to be a little complicated. I think a little conflict is good."
