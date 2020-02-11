Home Entertainment Danny Trejo presented as the most murdered actor in Hollywood

By
Bradley Lamb
WENN / Sheri Determan

Dying in 65 of his 398 film and television projects, the actor of & # 39; Machete Kills & # 39; Beat Christopher Lee, Lance Henriksen, Tom Sizemore and Eric Roberts on the list.

"Machete kills"star Danny Trejo He has made history dying most of the time in movies.

The actor, a former convict, starred in 398 film and television projects, and died in 65 of them, hitting Christopher Lee, which previously held the title, with 60.

Buzz Bingo performed the calculations using Cinemorgue and IMDb, pointing Lance Henriksen is the third in the list of deaths with 51, followed by Tom sizemore Y Eric Roberts.

Shelley winters leads the record of actresses who died on screen with a total of 20, while Julianne Moore lands second with 17.

Most movie deaths – Men:

  1. Danny Trejo – Sixty-five
  2. Christopher Lee – 60
  3. Lance Henriksen – 51
  4. Vicent price – 41
  5. Dennis Hopper – 41
  6. Boris Karloff – 41
  7. John hurt – 39
  8. Bela Lugosi – 36
  9. Tom sizemore – 36
  10. Eric Roberts – 35

Most movie deaths – Women:

  1. Shelley winters – twenty
  2. Julianne Moore – 17
  3. Jennifer Jason Leigh – 14
  4. Charlotte Rampling – 14
  5. Glenn Close – 13
  6. Pam Grier – 13
  7. Meryl streep – 13
  8. Vanessa Redgrave – 13
  9. Sigourney Weaver – 12
  10. Sean Young – 12