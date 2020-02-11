Dan Evans advances to Rotterdam Open second round | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLed31c1dd6b2f476c03339996c7edc27711% %MINIFYHTMLed31c1dd6b2f476c03339996c7edc27712%

Evans will face Fabio Fognini or Karen Khachanov in the next round





Dan Evans advanced smoothly to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam with a straight set victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The number 33 of the British world needed only one hour and 17 minutes to overcome the German number 81 6-3 and 7-5.

Evans needed only two service breaks to do without Kohlschreiber, with eight aces to four and earning 85 percent of the points in his first service.

Evans not seeded will now face Fabio Fognini, fifth seed, or Russian Karen Khachanov, number 17, in the 32-man hard track tournament.

The sixth seeded Roberto Bautista Agut survived an important scare against the Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics to reach the second round.

Evans was knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open after the loss to Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka

The number 12 in the Spanish world lost the first set against Fucsovics number 66 before recovering to win 4-6 7-6 (1) 6-1 in two hours and 17 minutes.

Bautista Agut will face compatriot Pablo Carreño Busta, the number 30 in the world, who also needed three sets to defeat a lower-ranking opponent, beating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

The eighth seed Denis Shapovalov was a first-round loss, losing 6-3 7-6 (3) against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in 22nd place.

The British n. ° 1 Johanna Konta also emerged victorious when she and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia beat Vivian Heisen and Valeriya Strakhova 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 to win their doubles duel at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Johanna Konta was playing her first game since losing in the first round of the Australian Open

World No. 14 will play either Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia or Oceane Dodin in the singles on Wednesday.